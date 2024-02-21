Gold Line Obtains Final Court Order for Merger with Barsele

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Gold Line Resources Ltd. ("Gold Line") (TSXV: GLDL) is pleased to announce that on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, the Supreme Court of British Columbia granted a final order in respect of the proposed arrangement ("Arrangement") with Barsele Minerals Corp. under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

The Arrangement is expected to be completed on or about February 23, 2024, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain closing conditions.

For a more detailed description of the Arrangement, please refer to Gold Line's management information circular dated January 17, 2024, which is available under Gold Line's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Taj Singh"

Taj Singh, President & CEO and Director

About Gold Line Resources Ltd.

Gold Line is focused on acquiring mineral properties with exceptional exploration potential in the most prolific gold-producing regions of Sweden and Finland, both regarded as top-tier mining jurisdictions and emerging exploration frontiers. Both countries possess prospective mineral endowments, stable tenures, straightforward permitting, favorable tax regimes and supportive geopolitical landscapes. Gold Line's Swedish projects are located in the Gold Line Mineral Belt and Skellefteå Belt of north-central Sweden and the Mjøsa-Vänern Belt in the southwest. In Finland, Gold Line holds the entire underexplored Oijärvi Greenstone Belt located in the north of the country.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the terms and conditions of the Arrangement and the timing and ability of Gold Line to complete the Arrangement. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect Gold Line's respective management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Gold Line believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of Gold Line. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the ability to obtain necessary approvals in respect of the Arrangement, the ability to consummate the Arrangement; the ability to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the Arrangement on the proposed terms and schedule; the potential impact on exploration activities; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the Arrangement on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; the re-rating potential following the consummation of the Arrangement; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation; and the diversion of management time on the Arrangement. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Gold Line and market conditions. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by Gold Line with the Canadian securities regulators, including Gold Line's financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 and its interim financial reports and related management's discussion and analysis for the period ended September 30, 2023 filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Gold Line has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and do not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Gold Line Resources Ltd.