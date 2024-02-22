Goldshore Announces President, CEO and Director Transitioning to Interim CEO and Director

Vancouver, February 22, 2024 - Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: 8X00) ("Goldshore" or the "Company") announces that Brett A. Richards, the Company's President, Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and Director, is transitioning to Interim CEO and Director.

As part of an ongoing commitment to Goldshore, Mr. Richards has decided to transition to Interim CEO and maintain his board seat, ensuring the Company has adequate leadership and working capital for the next twenty-four (24) months.

Goldshore continues to be committed to managing the risk(s) of operating in the current capital market environment while demonstrating the resiliency of its board and management team to make difficult decisions to protect and manage the best interest of shareholders. The Goldshore board will regularly review its management structure and make adjustments as necessary in the future.

About Goldshore

Goldshore is an emerging junior gold development company, and owns the Moss Gold Project located in Ontario. The Company is led and supported by an industry-leading management group, board of directors and advisory personnel. Goldshore is well-positioned and well financed to advance the Moss Gold Project through the next stages of exploration and development.

