Kenorland Minerals Receives UL 2723 ECOLOGO Certification for Mineral Exploration Companies

Vancouver, February 26, 2024 - Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: KLDCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has received UL 2723 ECOLOGO® Certification for Mineral Exploration Companies ("UL ECOLOGO®") and is authorized to use the UL ECOLOGO® certification mark. The Company successfully completed the final stage of the certification process, which includes audit results, use of the UL ECOLOGO® mark, and registration in UL's SPOT sustainable product database.

Zach Flood, CEO and President of Kenorland Minerals, states, "The Kenorland team is tremendously proud to receive the UL ECOLOGO® certification and remains committed to upholding the highest standards with respect to environmental and social practices in the mineral exploration process. We look forward to continuing to demonstrate these practices as we advance our mineral exploration projects in Quebec and other jurisdictions."

The UL ECOLOGO® is a comprehensive certification for mineral exploration companies and its service providers to ensure the highest standard of responsible environmental and social practices. The UL ECOLOGO® certification process involves a rigorous audit to evaluate performance in environmental impact, personnel safety, well-being of impacted communities, fair and ethical business practices, compliance with applicable legal requirements and efficient use of financial resources.

Kenorland initiated the UL ECOLOGO® certification process on February 9, 2022, and successfully completed it on February 20, 2024. In completing the process, Kenorland met all the responsible development indicators required to obtain UL ECOLOGO® Certification for Mineral Exploration.

Kenorland thanks the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (QMEA) for their support in achieving UL ECOLOGO®.

For more information about the UL ECOLOGO® Certification for Mineral Exploration Companies, please visit the Underwriters Laboratories of Canada website: https://canada.ul.com/ulcprograms/explore/

About Kenorland Minerals

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) is a well-financed mineral exploration company focussed on project generation and early-stage exploration in North America. Kenorland's exploration strategy is to advance greenfields projects through systematic, project-wide, phased exploration surveys financed primarily through exploration partnerships including option to joint venture agreements. Kenorland holds a 4% net smelter return royalty on the Frotet Project in Quebec which is owned by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. The Frotet Project hosts the Regnault gold system, a greenfields discovery made by Kenorland and Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. in 2020. Kenorland is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.kenorlandminerals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/199112