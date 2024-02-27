Medaro Mining Unveils Promising Findings from Satellite Survey at its Lac La Motte Lithium Project

Vancouver, February 27, 2024 - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) ("Medaro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) satellite survey (the "Survey") on its 100% owned Lac La Motte lithium property (the "Property"), located in Quebec.

The Survey was coordinated by Geosaterra Technology Corp. ("Geosaterra"), of Langley, British Columbia, and was aimed at finding lithium exploration targets on the Property, with particular emphasis on locating the source of a spodumene bearing pegmatite boulder discovered during 2023 work with 5,380 parts per million (ppm) lithium concentration (1.15% lithium oxide) (please see October 10, 2023 news release). The Survey used proprietary satellite-based passive scanning technology in concert with analytic algorithms that collectively allow for mapping of selected elemental concentrations.

The Survey has revealed compelling insights into potential distribution of lithium mineralization on the Property, with notable findings including the detection and plotting of a prominent vein running in a North/South direction along fault contact zones.

In addition, indications of outcrops in the bedrock forming distinct bands across the claim in an East/West orientation have been observed. The interpretation data indicates that while lithium signatures exhibit weaker presence at the surface, the frequency strength improves significantly at depths.

Particularly encouraging is the concentration of lithium along the vein or fault lines, with surrounding soil and bedrock showing promising signs of lithium presence. The surface soils exhibit varying concentrations, with satellite data showcasing consistent banding that extends beyond the claim block, suggesting a robust potential for lithium mineralization in the region.

The Survey interpretation suggests that the mineralization represents lithium presence in lode form, with deeper host veins and outcroppings demonstrating good frequency support for lithium host bedrocks at depths. All findings were meticulously mapped and compiled into a comprehensive file, providing detailed information on the locations, relative depths, and GPS areas of Geosaterra's evaluations.





Survey Area, Southwest Corner, Lac La Motte



Although the Survey provided valuable insights, Medaro recognizes the importance of confirming the accuracy of these results through further exploratory work of geological mapping, drilling or trenching.

While surface-level lithium signatures may appear modest, the data reveals a marked improvement in frequency strength at greater depths, particularly along fault lines and veins. A total of 10 lithium targets have been outlined with a depth range of 5 to 75 meters below surface.

Table: NMR Survey Targets Lac La Motte 2024 Survey

Target Number Depth F1a 54-62 m D1b 10-75 m D1c 14-79 m F1b 46-55 m D2a 5-56 m D2b 5-49 m D2c 12-62 m F1c 54-69 m D3a 6-70 m F1d 58-67 m

Michael Mulberry, CEO of Medaro, states. "I am thrilled to share with you the findings stemming from our recent NMR satellite survey conducted, with our partners at Geosattera, which marks a significant milestone in our pursuit of uncovering valuable resources in contributing to the global transition towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy future."

Medaro remains committed to leveraging innovative technologies and expertise to uncover valuable mineral resources while adhering to the highest standards of sustainability and responsible mining practices.

About the Company

Medaro Mining Corp. is a lithium exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, which owns or holds options over the Superb Lake lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario, the Lac La Motte, Darlin, Rapide, Pontax and Cyr lithium properties located in Quebec and the Yurchison uranium property located in Northern Saskatchewan. The Company is also involved in the development and commercialization of a new process to extract lithium from spodumene concentrate through its Global Lithium Extraction Technologies joint venture.

For more detailed information, please consult the Company's filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the mineralization potential of the Property and the implications of the Survey are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

