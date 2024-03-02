Menü Artikel
Goldsource Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Eagle Mountain Gold Project

01:35 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, March 1, 2024 - Goldsource Mines Inc. (TSXV: GXS) (OTCQX: GXSFF) (FSE: G5MA) ("Goldsource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR+ an independent technical report titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Eagle Mountain Gold Project, Guyana" effective January 16, 2024 and dated March 1, 2024 (the "Technical Report") for the Company's 100%-owned Eagle Mountain Gold Project (the "Project") in Guyana, South America. The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and supports the disclosure made by the Company in its January 16, 2024 news release announcing the results of the preliminary economic assessment. There are no material differences in the Technical Report from the information disclosed in the January 16, 2024 news release.

The Technical Report is available for download under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). A copy of the Technical Report is also located on the Company's website.

ABOUT GOLDSOURCE MINES INC.

Goldsource Mines Inc. (www.goldsourcemines.com) is a Canadian exploration company focused on the 100%-owned Eagle Mountain gold project in Guyana, South America. The Company is led by an experienced management team, proven in making precious metals exploration discoveries and executing on phased project development in the Americas.

Steve Parsons
Chief Executive Officer
Goldsource Mines Inc.

For Further Information:

Goldsource Mines Inc.
Contact: Steve Parsons, Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +1 (604) 694-1760
Fax: +1 (604) 357-1313
Toll Free: 1-866-691-1760 (Canada & USA)
Email: info@goldsourcemines.com
Website: www.goldsourcemines.com
570 Granville Street, Suite 501
Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3P1

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/200183


