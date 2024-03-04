Stelmine is planning a maiden exploration campaign on its northern Caniapiscau properties

QUÉBEC CITY, March 04, 2024 -- Stelmine Canada ("Stelmine" or "the Company") (TSXV: STH). Stelmine is currently planning its summer 2024 work program. This year, a first exploration phase will be performed on three new properties (100% STH). The Atanau, Nikan and Mishtik properties (Fig. 1) are situated in a territory where several Au, Ag, Zn and Cu showings were discovered notably by Osisko James Bay and Virginia Mines. The region is presently undergoing a resurgence in mining exploration searching for critical metals. The new program defined by Stelmine confirms the resolve to diversify its project portfolio to include strategic metals assets.



The properties consisting of 228 claims (116 km2) are located in the Ashuanipi subprovince, 50 km north of the Mercator property. The proposed exploration program will involve prospection traverses and systematic sampling of rock and till material. Note the geological and structural context of these properties lend itself to critical metal exploration (Li, Cu, Zn, Ni, rare earths) being characterized by:

An association with large regional faults, principally oriented NE-SW;

Occurrence of strongly deformed and folded narrow greenstone belts;

Tonalitic and granitic complex intruding volcanosedimentary rocks;

Orogenic and volcanogenic mineralization;

Metamorphism at the amphibolite grade.



To see the figure 1 Click Here

Figure 1. Geological map of the Caniapiscau district showing the localization of Stelmine's properties including the Atanau, Nikan and Mishtik properties of the Ashuanipi subprovinces.

Click Here to view the PPT presentation

Participation to PDAC

Stelmine announces its participation, for another year, in the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention currently taking place in Toronto from March 3 to 6, 2024. The team is already at booth 2821, presenting its projects. We look forward to seeing you there.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michel Boily, Ph.D., P.Geo, Mr. Boily is the qualified person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About Stelmine Canada

Stelmine is a junior mining exploration company pioneering a new gold district (Caniapiscau) east of James Bay in the under-explored eastern regions of the Opinaca metasedimentary basinand the Ashuanipi Complex. Stelmine has 100% ownership of 1 815 claims or 933 km² in this part of northern Quebec, highlighted by the Courcy and Mercator Projects.

