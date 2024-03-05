Golden Minerals Announces Passing of Director W. Durand Eppler

Golden Minerals Company ("Golden Minerals," "Golden" or the "Company") (NYSE-A: AUMN and TSX: AUMN) announced today with deep sadness that W. Durand "Randy" Eppler, a member of the Company's Board of Directors, passed away on February 27, 2024. Mr. Eppler was appointed to Golden Minerals' Board in 2009 and served as a member of the Audit Committee and the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.

With a successful career spanning over 40 years in the natural resources industry, Mr. Eppler most recently worked as Managing Director of Capstone Headwaters MB, a private, middle market investment banking institution. Earlier in his career, he worked for Newmont Mining, Newmont Capital and Chemical Bank.

"Randy will be missed as a colleague, friend and contributor to the mining and investment community. We share in the sorrow which his passing brings to all who knew him," said Jeffrey Clevenger, the Company's Chairman of the Board.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals is a precious metals mining exploration company based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on advancing its Yoquivo property in Mexico, and, through partner-funded exploration, advancing its El Quevar silver property in Argentina. The Company is also focused on acquiring and advancing selected mining properties in Mexico, Nevada and Argentina.

For additional information, please visit http://www.goldenminerals.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240305439721/en/

Contact

Golden Minerals Company

Karen Winkler, Director of Investor Relations

(303) 839-5060