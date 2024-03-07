Aris Mining Reports 2023 Results With Guidance Achieved, Net Earnings Of $11.4m, Adjusted Earnings Of $52.2m ($0.38/share), Adjusted Ebitda Of $159m

VANCOUVER, March 6, 2024 - Aris Mining Corp. (Aris Mining or the Company) (TSX: ARIS) (NYSE-A: ARMN) announces financial and operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 (Q4 2023 and FY 2023, respectively). All amounts are in US dollars unless otherwise indicated.



Q4 2023 FY 2023 Gold Production 61,052 ounces 226,151 ounces Segovia Operations AISC/oz1 $1,264 $1,173 EBITDA1 $19.7M $112.1M Adjusted EBITDA1 $39.7M $159.4M Net earnings (loss) ($5.9M) or ($0.04)/share $11.4M or $0.08/share Adjusted earnings1 $11.8M or $0.09/share $52.2M or $0.38/share

Aris Mining CEO Neil Woodyer stated: "In 2023, we restructured the operations team and introduced new operating procedures following the combination of GCM Mining and Aris Gold in September 2022. The new team achieved consistent quarter-over-quarter increases in gold production during 2023, significantly enhancing our position in 2024 and the future. We have achieved the initial phase of our vision to create an attractive gold mining company for investors by integrating profitable operations with exploration potential and growth projects.

During 2023, our high-grade Segovia Operations produced 202,940 ounces of gold at a processed grade of 10.4 g/t with all-in sustaining costs per ounce of $1,173, achieving production and AISC guidance. For the full year 2023, our mines generated $75.4 million in free cash flow from operations1 which largely funded $84.2 million in growth and expansion investments, and we ended the year with a cash position of $195 million.

With strong gold production results and substantial growth in mineral reserves and resources at our Segovia Operations, we have started construction to increase its processing capacity by 50% to 3,000 tonnes per day with completion expected in early 2025. As the new capacity is used, we expect to increase annual gold production at Segovia to over 300,000 ounces. Construction at our Marmato Lower Mine project has ramped up with initial access roads completed, the lead contractor for portal and decline development selected, and tenders for key items for the new processing plant underway. We are on pace to reach 500,000 ounces of gold production in Colombia in 2026."

Operations Review - Segovia Operations



Q4 2023 Q3 2023 FY 2023 Tonnes milled (t) 166,329 163,205 663,603 Average tonnes milled per day (tpd) 1,934 1,898 1,858 Average gold grade processed (g/t) 10.63 10.77 10.42 Gold produced (ounces) 54,719 53,826 202,940 Cash costs ($/ounce sold)1 997 954 928 AISC - owner operated mining ($/ounce sold)1 1,267 1,108 1,120 AISC - partner operated mining ($/ounce sold) 1,2 1,261 1,308 1,242 AISC - total ($/ounce sold)1 1,264 1,194 1,173





















Aris Mining Quarterly and YTD Cashflow Generation - 2023 (US$ million)





Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 FY 2023 Gold sold (ounces)

62,083 59,040 54,228 49,158 224,509 Gold produced (ounces)

61,052 60,193 54,003 50,903 226,151 Average realized gold price ($/ounce sold)

$1,980 $1,913 $1,959 $1,869 $1,933













Gold revenue

$ 122.9 $ 113.0 $ 106.2 $ 91.9 $ 434.0 Total cash costs1, royalties & social contributions

(75.5) (67.3) (62.5) (51.1) (256.4) Sustaining capital1 - Segovia infill exploration program

(1.3) (1.3) (0.3) (0.8) (4.6) Sustaining capital1 - other

(10.0) (7.4) (4.1) (7.7) (28.3) All in sustaining margin

36.1 37.0 39.3 32.2 144.7













Taxes paid

- - (52.4) - (52.4) General and administration expenses

(7.5) (3.9) (4.1) (2.2) (17.8) Change in working capital, impact of foreign exchange

(8.0) 3.2 22.9 (17.0) 1.0 Free cash flow from operations

20.6 36.3 5.7 12.9 75.4













Expansion and growth capital1 at:











Marmato Upper Mine & Lower Mine

(10.6) (14.2) (6.8) (4.6) (36.1) Segovia Operations - regional exploration program

(6.0) (2.6) (2.9) (2.5) (14.0) Segovia Operations - other

(10.3) (4.0) (4.7) (0.1) (19.1) Toroparu Project

(1.7) (3.9) (4.6) (4.7) (14.9) Total expansion and growth capital

(28.6) (24.6) (19.0) (11.9) (84.2) Free cashflow from operations after expansion capital

(8.1) 11.7 (13.4) 1.0 (8.7)













Proceeds from warrant/option exercises

0.6 0.3 1.6 0.4 3.0 Soto Norte, deferred payment to Mubadala

- - - (50.0) (50.0) Repayment of Gold-linked Notes

(1.8) (1.8) (1.8) (1.8) (7.4) Contributions to investments in associates

(1.4) (1.4) (1.2) (1.1) (5.1) Purchase of Denarius debentures and shares

(3.6) - - (1.1) (4.7) Interest (paid), net of interest income

(2.0) (12.3) (0.2) (17.5) (31.9) Net change in cash

(16.2) (3.5) (15.0) (70.1) (104.8) Opening balance at the beginning of the period

210.8 214.3 229.3 299.5 299.5 Closing balance at the end of the period

$ 194.6 $ 210.8 $ 214.3 $ 229.3 $ 194.6

























_____________________________________ 1 AISC ($ per oz sold), EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earning, free cash flow, cash costs and sustaining capital are non-IFRS financial measures in this document. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the Non-IFRS Measures section and the table titled "Quarterly and YTD Cashflow generation" below for a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the Company's interim and audited financial statements. 2 Partner-operating mining encompasses contractor workforce as well as the acquisition of mill-feed from artisanal and small-scale miner units.

Aris Mining's audited consolidated financial statements for three month and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 and related MD&A (together, the Annual Filings) are available on SEDAR+, and the Annual Filings and Aris Mining's annual report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 are available in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) and in the Financials section of Aris Mining's website here. Hard copies of the audited financial statements are available free of charge by written request to info@aris-mining.com.

FY2023 Conference Call Details

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 11:00 am ET/8:00 am PT to discuss the results and outlook for 2024. The call will be webcast and can be accessed at Aris Mining's website at www.aris-mining.com, or at https://services.choruscall.ca/links/arismining2023q4.html

To join the conference via telephone dial:

Toll-free North America: 1-866-668-0730

International: +1 604-638-5357

Participants may also choose to pre-register to join the conference call automatically, at this link. Upon registering, participants will receive a calendar invitation with dial-in details and a unique PIN, which will allow them to bypass the operator queue and connect directly to the conference.

The call will be available for playback for one week by dialing:

Toll-free in the US and Canada: +1 800.319.6413

International: +1 604.638.9010

Replay access code: 0729

A replay of the event will be archived at Aris Mining Corp. - Investors - Events & Presentations (aris-mining.com).

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining is a gold producer in the Americas with an attractive blend of current production, exploration, and growth projects. The Company operates two mines in Colombia, the Segovia Operations and Marmato Upper Mine, known for their high-grade deposits, which produced 226,000 ounces of gold in 2023. With expansion projects in progress, Segovia and Marmato aim to produce a combined 500,000 ounces of gold in 2026. Aris Mining also operates and is 20% owner of the Soto Norte Project joint venture, where environmental licensing is advancing to develop a new underground gold, silver and copper mine. In Guyana, Aris Mining is advancing the Toroparu Project, a gold/copper project. Aris Mining is committed to pursuing acquisitions and other growth opportunities to unlock value through scale and diversification.

Additional information on Aris Mining can be found at www.aris-mining.com, www.sedarplus.ca, and on www.sec.gov.

Cautionary Language

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow, cash costs ($ per oz sold), AISC ($ per oz sold), EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted (loss)/earning, sustaining capital and expenditures on growth capital are non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. For full details on these measures and ratios refer to the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (MD&A). The MD&A is incorporated by reference into this news release and is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and in its filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

The tables below reconcile the non-IFRS financial measures contained in this news release for the current and comparative periods to the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the Company's 2023 audited consolidated financial statements.

Total cash costs



Segovia Operations Total Operations

Quarter ended, Year ended, Quarter ended, Year ended, ($000s except per ounce amounts) Dec 31, 2023 Sept 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 Sept 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 Total gold sold (ounces) 55,736 52,627 201,652 62,083 59,040 224,509 Cost of sales1 61,993 56,543 213,649 76,580 68,534 261,766 Less: materials and supplies provision (715) - (715) (1,211) (190) (1,401) Less: royalties1 (3,434) (3,202) (12,784) (4,531) (4,189) (16,745) Add: by-product revenue1 (2,297) (3,153) (13,081) (2,565) (3,514) (14,199) Less: other adjustments - - - - - 77 Total cash costs 55,547 50,188 187,069 68,273 60,641 229,498 Total cash costs ($ per oz gold sold) 997 954 928 1,100 1,027 1,022



















1. As presented in the interim and audited consolidated financial statements and notes for the respective periods.

All-in sustaining costs (AISC)



Segovia Operations Total Operations



Quarter ended, Year ended, Quarter ended, Year ended,

($000s except per ounce amounts) Dec 31, 2023 Sept 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 Sept 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 Total gold sold (ounces) 55,736 52,627 201,652 62,083 59,040 224,509 Total cash costs 55,547 50,188 187,069 68,273 60,641 229,498 Add: royalties1 3,434 3,202 12,784 4,531 4,189 16,745 Add: social programs1 2,501 2,249 9,573 2,653 2,434 10,157 Add: sustaining capital expenditures 8,669 6,685 25,136 11,020 8,143 30,842 Add: lease payments on sustaining capital 324 507 2,073 324 507 2,073 Total AISC 70,475 62,831 236,635 86,801 75,914 289,315 Total AISC ($ per oz gold sold) 1,264 1,194 1,173 1,398 1,286 1,289

























1. As presented in the interim and audited consolidated financial statements and notes for the respective periods.

The table below reconciles the cash cost per ounce sold and the AISC per ounce sold for ore sourced from owner-operated mines and other partner-operated mines to the totals for the consolidated Segovia Operations:



Quarter ended December 31, 2023 Year ended December 31, 2023

Owner Operated mining1 Partner Total Owner Operated mining1 Partner Total Operated mining2 Segovia Operated mining2 Segovia Attributable gold sold (ounces) 31,396 24,340 55,736 113,560 88,092 201,652 Total cash costs ($'000)3 27,632 27,915 55,547 88,069 99,002 187,071 Cash cost per ounce sold ($/ounce)3 $880 $1,147 $997 $776 $1,124 $928 All-in sustaining costs ($'000)3 39,781 30,694 70,475 127,232 109,405 236,637 AISC cost per ounce sold ($/ounce)3 $1,267 $1,261 $1,264 $1,120 $1,242 $1,173















Quarter ended September 30, 2023

Owner Operated mining1 Partner Operated mining2 Total Segovia Attributable gold sold (ounces) 30,030 22,597 52,627 Total cash costs ($'000)3 23,602 26,586 50,188 Cash cost per ounce sold ($/ounce)3 $786 $1,177 $954 All-in sustaining costs ($'000)3 33,279 29,553 62,831 AISC cost per ounce sold ($/ounce)3 $1,108 $1,308 $1,194

























1. Includes Company-operated areas within the mines, utilizing owner-managed labour. 2. Comprises contractor-operated and other small-scale mining operations within and outside of the Company's mining title that are operated by miners under contract to deliver the mill feed mined to the Company's Maria Dama plant for processing. 3. Refer to the Non-IFRS Measures section for full details on cash costs ($ per oz sold) and AISC ($ per oz sold).

Additions to mineral interests, plant and equipment









Quarter ended, Year ended,

($'000)





Dec 31, 2023 Sept 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 Sustaining capital











Segovia Operations





8,669 6,685 25,136 Marmato Upper Mine





2,351 1,457 5,706 Total





11,020 8,143 30,842 Non-sustaining growth capital











Segovia Operations





16,308 6,569 33,157 Toroparu Project





1,740 3,874 14,929 Marmato Lower Mine





9,394 8,413 27,814 Marmato Upper Mine





1,181 5,737 8,244 Juby Project





7 - 40 Total





28,630 24,594 84,184 Total Additions1





39,650 32,736 115,026 1. As presented in the interim and audited consolidated financial statements and notes for the respective periods.

























Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA





Quarter ended, Year ended, ($000s)



Dec 31, 2023 Sept 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 Earnings (loss) before tax1



7,963 26,156 58,826 Add back:









Depreciation and depletion1



7,535 10,938 34,944 Finance income1



(2,580) (3,672) (10,783) Interest and accretion1



6,772 6,757 29,156 EBITDA



19,690 40,179 112,143 Add back:









Share-based compensation1



2,977 528 5,111 Revaluation of investments (Denarius) 1



536 - 10,559 Loss from equity accounting in investee1



(3,667) (1,062) (59) (Gain) loss on financial instruments1



13,429 (374) 13,078 Foreign exchange (gain) loss1



6,685 2,285 18,550 Adjusted EBITDA



39,650 41,555 159,382















1. As presented in the interim and audited consolidated financial statements and notes for the respective periods.

Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share





Quarter ended, Year ended, ($000s except shares amount)



Dec 31, 2023 Sept 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 Basic weighted average shares outstanding



137,313,095 137,192,545 136,735,317 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



137,313,095 137,484,041 137,062,505 Net earnings (loss)1



(5,944) 13,833 11,419 Add back:









Share-based compensation1



2,977 528 5,111 Revaluation of investments (Aris Gold/Denarius) 1



536 - 10,559 (Income) loss from equity accounting in investee1



(3,667) (1,062) (59) (Gain) loss on financial instruments1



13,429 (374) 13,078 Foreign exchange (gain) loss1



6,685 2,285 18,550 Income tax effect on adjustments



(2,221) (796) (6,434) Adjusted net (loss) / earnings



11,795 14,414 52,224 Per share - basic ($/share)



0.09 0.11 0.38















1. As presented in the interim and audited consolidated financial statements and notes for the respective periods.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" or forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's belief that it has significantly enhanced its position in 2024 and the future, the Company's plans to increase the processing capacity at the Segovia Operations and the timing thereof, the expected increase in annual gold production at the Segovia Operations, the Company's goal of producing 500,000 ounces of gold in Colombia in 2026 and the Company's plans and strategies are forward-looking. Generally, the forward-looking information and forward looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "will continue" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward looking information or statements are disclosed throughout this news release.

Forward looking information and forward looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Aris Mining to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or forward looking statements, including but not limited to those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Aris Mining's annual information form dated March 6, 2024 which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and in the Company's filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Although Aris Mining has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information or statements. The Company has and continues to disclose in its Management's Discussion and Analysis and other publicly filed documents, changes to material factors or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements and to the validity of the information, in the period the changes occur. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and Aris Mining disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

