Change to Goldflare's Board of Directors

PIEDMONT, March 11, 2024 - Goldflare Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GOFL) ("Goldflare" or "the Company") wishes to announce the resignation of Serge Roy as Vice-President, Strategy and Business as well as Chairman of the Board of the Company. All members of management and the Board of directors would like to thank Mr. Roy for the services he has provided since taking office in 2019. Resigning for personal reasons, Mr. Roy wanted to express his gratitude to the shareholders for their support in the recent years and mentioned that "Goldflare remains, in my opinion, a junior company with one of the best high-potential property assets in Canada."

"It is with mixed feelings that Goldflare's management has accepted the resignation of Serge Roy. Although the reasons for this decision are personal and in the interest of our Company, it is never easy to see a colleague and friend leave. Serge's departure, however, represents an opportunity for Goldflare in the sense that his or her successor will bring a fresh perspective and a revitalizing vision to the board. », declares Ghislain Morin, CEO of Goldflare Exploration.

Furthermore, Ms. Sara Pedneault, sitting on the Board of directors as an independent director, will replace Mr. Roy as third member of the Company's audit board. For his part, Ghislain Morin will take the helm of the Board of directors.

