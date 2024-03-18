Foraco International exits Russia

TORONTO and MARSEILLE, France, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Foraco International SA (TSX: FAR) (the "Company" or "Foraco"), a leading global provider of mineral and water drilling services, today announced the completion of the sale of its shareholding in its subsidiary, EDC Russia.

The Company is pleased to announce its definitive exit from Russia, with the sale of its shareholding in EDC Russia, a transaction that has received approval from the Russian authorities. This deal results in a marginal net profit for the Company.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

