Noram Lithium Announces Results From 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, March 20, 2024 - Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) announces that all motions put forward for approval at its 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting held March 18th in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "AGM") were passed.

2024 Annual General Meeting Results

At the AGM, the following individuals were re-elected as the directors of the Company: Anita Algie, Sandy MacDougall, Arthur Brown, Cyrus Driver and Adam Falkoff. The Company's new Omnibus Plan was approved and Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte, Chartered Professional Accountants, was also re-appointed as the auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025.

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is focusing on advancing its 100%-owned Zeus Lithium Project located in Clayton Valley, Nevada an emerging lithium hub within the United States. With the upsurge in the electric vehicle and energy storage markets the Company aims to become a key participant in the domestic supply of lithium in the United States. The Company is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital.

For additional information:

Investor Relations at ir@noramlithiumcorp.com

Telephone: 1-604-553-2279

Website: www.noramlithiumcorp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Cyrus Driver

Interim Chair

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is focusing on advancing its 100%-owned Zeus Lithium Project located in Clayton Valley, Nevada an emerging lithium hub within the United States. With the upsurge in the electric vehicle and energy storage markets the Company aims to become a key participant in the domestic supply of lithium in the United States. The Company is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those

SOURCE: Noram Lithium Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com