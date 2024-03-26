Orex Minerals Appoints Adam Cegielski as Chair of the Board

VANCOUVER, March 26, 2024 - Orex Minerals Inc. (TSXV: REX) (OTCQB: ORMNF) ("Orex" or the "Company") announces that the Board has received the resignation of David Gunning. His extensive background and senior level experience enabled the Company to continue with its strategic plan and growth during his tenure. Management wishes to thank Mr. Gunning for his years of service.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Adam Cegielski as Independent Chair of the Company's Board of Directors ("Chair") and member of the Company's Audit Committee effective immediately. Mr. Cegielski has over 20 years of experience in the venture capital industry ranging from mineral exploration, technology, health care and education. He started his career developing an industrial mineral project in Uganda that he later sold to Rio Tinto. Mr. Cegielski was the founding director of Cayden Resources, which was sold to Agnico Eagle Mines for $205 million. He was the co-founder, CEO & director of Gold Line Resources Corp, a mineral exploration company in Sweden which was recently acquired by First Nordic Metals Corp. (TSX-V: FNM).

"Adam will be a valued addition to our Board," stated Ben Whiting, President and CEO of Orex. "His extensive knowledge and experience in the venture capital industry, coupled with his strong work ethic, will serve Orex well as we strive to achieve our goals."

ABOUT OREX MINERALS INC.

Orex Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metals exploration in Mexico and Canada. Orex has several current projects: Two projects are located in Durango State, Mexico, the Sandra Silver-Gold Project with Pan American Silver Corp. and the Coneto Gold-Silver Project with Fresnillo PLC. In Zacatecas State, Mexico, Orex has recently optioned the Valenciana Gold-Silver-Base Metals Project. A fourth project is the Jumping Josephine Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. Orex is managed by the experienced Belcarra Group Management Ltd., comprised of highly qualified mining professionals.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/s/ Ben Whiting

Ben Whiting, P.Geo.

President

Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the terms of the Offering, the receipt of regulatory approvals for the Offering and closing of the Offering. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's financial statements, management discussion and analysis and/or annual information form available on www.sedarplus.com. The risk factors identified in such documents are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

