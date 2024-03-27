Carolina Rush Reports Remaining Drill Results and Plans Additional Drilling at Brewer

Toronto, March 27, 2024 - Carolina Rush Corp. (TSXV: RUSH) (OTCQB: PUCCF) ("Carolina Rush," "Rush" or the "Company") reports the assay results from the three remaining reconnaissance drill holes at the Brewer Gold-Copper Project in South Carolina. These three holes were planned to evaluate various geophysical and geochemical features located outside of the main Brewer and Tanyard Breccia target areas (see Figure 1).

Drill hole B24C - 023: drilled to a depth of 79 meters, located on the south of the Brewer Pit and east of the newly discovered Tanyard Zone. The hole was angled to the south and tested a near-surface geochemical anomaly identified from rock chip and shallow historic drilling. Results include: From 28.0 to 40.35 m: 12.35 m @ 0.40 g/t Au



Drill hole B24C - 024: a vertical hole drilled to a depth of 272 meters, located 350 meters west of the Brewer pit. Drilling targeted a chargeability anomaly that may be present at greater depth. Results include: From 11.0 to 24.5 m: 13.50 m @ 0.63 g/t Au



Drill hole B24C - 025: drilled to a depth of 307 meters, located on the north side of the Tanyard Zone and south of the Brewer Pit. The hole was angled to the east and was designed to test a west-dipping chargeability anomaly. Results include: From 121.8 - 139.0 m: 17.20 m @ 0.41 g/t Au



Layton Croft, President and CEO, stated: "We've now released all results from our recently completed 8-hole, 2,000-meter Brewer drill program. This program has successfully 1) extended gold-copper mineralization below the Brewer pit, and 2) confirmed a new discovery at the Tanyard Zone that included 2.5 m at 169 g/t Au - the highest gold grades ever reported at Brewer. With all results in hand, it's clear that the Tanyard Zone is our top priority for follow-up drilling."

Drill results reported herein provide additional insights into the geology and alteration of the Brewer mineral system, beyond our primary target areas. The main focus of the program remains on the Brewer Breccia and the recently discovered Tanyard Breccia system. Geology, alteration mapping, and induced polarization results indicate that the Brewer and Tanyard breccias are part of a large, +2.0 km diameter diatreme breccia complex, possibly overlying a copper-gold porphyry system. The Tanyard sequence may represent the upper expression of a Maar Diatreme that was generated with the Tanyard Breccia.

Additional Drilling Planned: The Company is planning a 3,000-meter drill campaign to test the recently discovered Tanyard Breccia Zone. On surface, this zone consists of a sequence of highly altered, thinly bedded sedimentary and volcaniclastic rocks that are exposed over a strike length of one kilometer. This geologic formation is interpreted to overlie the Tanyard Breccia and correlates with a broad chargeability anomaly present at depth (see map below). To date, the Tanyard Breccia has been tested with three holes, with the most notable intersection of 62.5-meters @ 8.5 g/t Au and 0.3% Cu in hole B23C-021 (see new released dated 28 February, 2024). Mineralization is open in all directions and additional drilling will test the Tanyard Zone along strike and down-dip. In addition, the Company plans to engage geophysical consultants and contractors to implement a deep-sensing geophysical survey to help target the deeper mineral potential at Brewer.

Figure 1: Drill Hole Location and Chargeability Map at 50 m Elevation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5156/203263_4d3717c464a09b99_003full.jpg

Quality Assurance and Quality Control Statement

The Company's 2023-2024 exploration diamond core drilling was HQ and/or NQ size. After each drill run, core was placed in designated core boxes by the drill contractors and was delivered directly to the Company's field office in Jefferson, SC, located approximately 6 kilometers from the Brewer property, at the end of each shift. The core was logged and marked for sampling and assaying by geologists contracted by Rush. Samples, typically 1.5 meters in length, were sawn in half using a diamond core saw and one-half of the core was placed in sample bags and tagged with unique sample numbers, while the remaining half was kept in the core box for storage. Each bagged core sample was shipped to ALS Laboratory in Twin Falls, ID where it was dried, crushed and pulverized to >80% passing -200 mesh. Gold was analyzed by fire assay (30 g) with an AA (atomic absorption) finish (method Au-AA23) with detection limits of 0.005 g/t gold. Samples containing greater than 10.0 g/t gold are analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish (method Au-GRA21). Multielement analyses were analyzed with ICP-MS following a four-acid digestion (method ME-MS61) and samples containing >1.0% copper are analyzed via method Cu-OG62. Strict sampling and QA/QC protocols are followed, and assay integrity is monitored internally with a quality control program including the insertion of gold standards and blanks in the sample stream on a regular basis.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Patrick Quigley, MSc, CPG-12116, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Carolina Rush

Carolina Rush Corp. (TSXV: RUSH) (OTCQB: PUCCF) is exploring the Carolina Terrane in the southeastern USA. Its flagship Brewer Gold-Copper Project is located at the past-producing, 397-hectare Brewer Gold Mine property in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, 17 kilometers along trend from the producing Haile Gold Mine. In January 2023, the Company signed exclusive mineral exploration lease and purchase option agreements for both the 246.6-hectare New Sawyer Gold Mine Property and the 54.6-hectare Sawyer Gold Mine Property, both located on the Sawyer Gold Trend and in Randolph County, North Carolina.

