Ecora Resources reports strong Q1 as it benefits from volume growth and rising commodity prices

NewsDirect (LSE:ECOR, TSX:ECOR, OTCQX:ECRAF) chief financial officer Kevin Flynn provides an update on the company's performance for the first quarter of 2024, highlighting strong results in line with expectations.



In an interview with Proactive's Stephen Gunnion, Flynn noted significant volume growth, particularly from the Kestrel operations, expected primarily in the first half of the year. Commodity prices, especially for copper, have remained robust, contributing positively to the quarter's performance.



Looking ahead, Flynn emphasised the potential for both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Key projects like Voisey's Bay and Mantos Blancos are expected to ramp up, with the latter seeing a debottlenecking initiative anticipated to drive further volume growth in the latter half of the year. The feasibility study for the Santo Domingo project is on track for completion in H1, and updates from BHP's West Musgrave project are expected by August.



Flynn also highlighted the company's significant copper asset portfolio, boosted by recent acquisitions like the $20 million Vizcachitas project, positioning Ecora for long-term growth in the copper sector. Finally, he discussed the increasing engagement with the royalty model as an alternative financing solution in the mining industry, given the current scarcity of capital from traditional sources.



