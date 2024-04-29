Northcliff Reports Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, April 29, 2024 - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) announces the voting results from its 2024 Annual General Meeting held on April 25, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting').

A total of 484,621,028 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 82.26% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, except the continuation of the Company's Share Option Plan.

The votes for the election of director nominees are as follows:

DIRECTOR % of Votes in Favor Andrew Ing 99.99 % Peter C. Mitchell 99.99 % T. Barry Coughlan 99.99 % Scott. D. Cousens 99.99 % Marchand Snyman 99.99 % Michael Wolley 99.95 %

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available at the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the feasibility-stage Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production. Additional information on Northcliff is available on the website at www.northcliffresources.com. Investor services can be reached at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Andrew Ing

President & Chief Executive Officer

SOURCE Northcliff Resources Ltd.