Sierra Metals Subsidiary in Peru, Sociedad Minera Corona Reports Q1 2024 Financial Results

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT | OTCQX: SMTSF) ("Sierra Metals" or "the Company") announces the filing at the Lima Stock Exchange ("BVL") by its subsidiary, Sociedad Minera Corona S.A. ("Corona") of its unaudited Financial Statements and the Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the first quarter of 2024 ("Q1 2024").

The Company holds an 81.8% interest in Corona. The unaudited Financial Statements and MD&A can be viewed at:

SMV -- Superintendencia del Mercado de Valores -- Información Financiera

To search for the Company's financial statements, enter the following parameters in the empty fields:

Empresa: Sociedad Minera Corona S.A.

Periodo: 2024 and Trimestre I

Q1 2024 Conference Call and Webcast

Sierra Metals will be releasing its Q1 2024 consolidated financial results post-market on Friday, May 10, 2024. Management will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, May 13 at 11:00 AM EDT.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals is a Canadian mining company focused on copper production with additional base and precious metals by-product credits at its Yauricocha Mine in Peru and Bolivar Mine in Mexico. The Company is intent on safely increasing production volume and growing mineral resources. Sierra Metals has recently had several new key discoveries and still has many more exciting brownfield exploration opportunities in Peru and Mexico that are within close proximity to the existing mines. Additionally, the Company has large land packages at each of its mines with several prospective regional targets providing longer-term exploration upside and mineral resource growth potential.

