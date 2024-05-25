MacDonald Mines Withdraws Previously Announced Scadding Gold Project Assays Pending Further Review

TORONTO, May 24, 2024 - MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: BMK, OTC: MCDMF) ("MacDonald Mines" or the "Company") has discovered inconsistencies in certain assay results from the Scadding gold prospect that were previously publicly announced by way of press releases and which may also have been disclosed or used in certain other disclosure documents, such as the National Instrument 43-101 technical report on the Scadding gold project dated October 18, 2019. Accordingly, the company hereby withdraws all its previously announced assay results for the Scadding gold project and advises that such results and the disclosure that such results are based on should not be relied upon.

The company is conducting a detailed review and comparison of the assay results from the Scadding gold project with the company's disclosure documents in order to identify and quantify the extent of any incongruities.

These inconsistencies are limited to the Scadding gold project which is not a flagship project for the company nor is there a resource of any kind associated with it. The Glade and Alwyn properties are unaffected.

The company will keep the market updated as further information becomes available.

MacDonald Mines is a Canadian exploration company focused on exploring for critical and precious metals in a Metasomatic Iron alkali-calcic (MIAC) mineral system on its 100%-owned, 19,720 ha (197.2 km2) SPJ Project. MIAC systems are known for hosting IOCG and affiliated deposits. The property is located 20km southeast of the prolific Sudbury Mining Camp in Northern Ontario. The Company's primary exploration focus are the polymetallic and iron-poor to possibly iron-rich Ag-Au-Cu-Co showings and prospects along the McLaren Lake Fault System that includes the Alwyn Cu-Au-(Ag-Co) trend and the Ashigami Co-Cu-Au showings, and the iron-rich to iron-poor Glade Au trend recognized to host Au mineralization comparable to the Scadding deposit. In addition, a potential for nickel, cobalt, copper, and platinum group elements in the Nipissing intrusions that are hosting the Candore, Jerome and Glade showings within the SPJ Project.

