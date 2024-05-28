Terra Balcanica Updates on Bosnia Drilling and Saskatchewan Uranium Projects

CEO Aleksander Misk-ovic joined Steve Darling from Proactive to provide an update on the Phase I and II exploration drilling conducted within the Viogor-Zanik project in Bosnia-Herzegovina. The company completed approximately 2,200 meters of drilling, focusing on a shallow, high-grade, silver-dominated, intermediate sulfidation polymetallic vein system at the Chumavichi locality.The maiden drillhole at Chumavichi Ridge yielded promising results, with an interception of 824.2 grams per tonne (g/t) of silver equivalent (AgEq) over 4.0 meters from a depth of 29 meters, including 1,634.4 g/t AgEq over 2.0 meters. Another drillhole at Chumavichi Ridge intercepted 816.1 g/t AgEq over 2.0 meters.Additionally, the exploration efforts targeted the Brezani area, which revealed a surficial auriferous skarn overlaying an Ag-Pb-Zn-Au mineralized, northeast-shallowing structural system, situated above porphyry andesites stock from a depth of 550 meters. Drill testing of the 650-meter-wide conductivity high at Brezani resulted in intersections of 0.61 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold equivalent (AuEq) over 88.0 meters and 0.58 g/t AuEq over 28.6 meters.In uranium exploration, Terra Balcanica has acquired licences on the outskirts of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. Partnering with Vulcan Metals PLC, they aim to explore a 600 square kilometre area targeting Beaver Lodge and basement-style uranium mineralisation. Initial steps include airborne geophysics and ground truthing, followed by drilling the ranked targets.Miškovi? expressed excitement about the potential for shear-hosted gold, VMS, nickel, and copper in the portfolio. The company anticipates a robust stream of news releases in the coming months, reflecting ongoing activities in Serbia and Bosnia, amidst favourable market conditions for gold and silver.Proactive North America+1 604-688-8158na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/terra-balcanica-updates-on-bosnia-drilling-and-saskatchewan-uranium-projects-782129020