FPX Nickel Announces Results of 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, May 30, 2024 - FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting held on May 29, 2024.

At the meeting, the shareholders voted to set the number of Board members at seven and elected Kim Baird, Peter M.D. Bradshaw, Anne Currie, James S. Gilbert, Peter J. Marshall, Robert B. Pease and Martin E. Turenne as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year. The shareholders also voted in favour of the appointment of DeVisser Gray LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and approved the Company's Share Compensation Plan.

The Company notes that William ("Bill") H. Myckatyn, who had served with distinction on the Board since 1999, did not stand for re-election at the meeting.

"Bill's extensive knowledge as a mining engineer has been very important in guiding the Company's growth, from the initial focus on the novel style of awaruite nickel mineralization at Baptiste to the completion of a preliminary feasibility study and all the milestones achieved along the way," said Mr. Bradshaw, Chairman of the Board. "Bill has always been very generous with his time and contributing the wisdom gained from his very successful career, from being the President and CEO of Princeton Mining and Gibraltar Mines, as the founder and CEO of Quadra Mining, and from over 17 years with Placer Dome. On behalf of the Company's Board, our shareholders and myself, I would like to extend my very great appreciation to Bill for his many years of dedicated service to FPX Nickel."

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne, President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com.

