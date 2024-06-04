Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. Recommencing Drilling and Drilling Results

Toronto, June 4th, 2024 - Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (TSXV: RSM) (FSE: BU9) (OTC: RSGOGF) ("RSM", "Resouro" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on activities at the Tiros Rare Earths and Titanium project in Brazil ("Tiros Project" or "Project").

Highlights:

Recommencing of drilling for infill drilling for calculation of a potential JORC compliant resource.

Latest drill results include the following; FDTIR-05: Diamond drill, 13 meters at 5,512ppm TREO, 1,158NdPr and 16.73% TiO2 from 19 meters; FDTIR-12: Diamond drill, 20 meters at 6,789ppm TREO, 1,570 NdPr and 16.11% TiO2 from 44 meters; FDTIR-14: Diamond drill, 28 meters at 5,519ppm TREO, 1,200 NdPr and 16.14% TiO2 from 22 meters; FDTIR-25: Diamond drill, 22 meters at 5,597ppm TREO, 1,375 NdPr and 12.65% TiO2 from 46 meters.



Recommencing of Drilling

Following the successful recent capital raising, the Company commenced the works associated with the work program detailed in the Prospectus lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) on May 1, 2024, including an assessment of the data collected with confirmation, where possible, of the likely resource boundaries, average grades and thickness of mineralization at the Tiros Project.

Whilst the data assessment is currently being reviewed by an independent competent person (Atticus Geo Consultants), Resouro has also undertaken further exploration including "scout holes" and infill drilling with an aim to define a mineral resource estimate for the Tiros Project in accordance with JORC Code.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 Drill Plan of the Tiros Central Deposit Infill Drilling and Scout Hole Program

Latest Drill Results

The exploration team has recently received and analyzed the latest results from the latest drilling program including the diamond drilling (DD) with excellent results summarized in the table below.

Hole_ID Type From To Thickness TiO2 % NdPr ppm TREO ppm ACTIR-51 Air Core 10 58 48 11.72 804 3,916 Includes Air Core 16 22 6 22.12 763 6,300 ACTIR-52 Air Core 13 35 22 15.41 1,104 4,779 Includes Air Core 15 17 2 23.84 426 3,617 ACTIR-53 Air Core 9 55 46 11.06 909 3,868 Includes Air Core 16 20 4 23.26 2,743 10,708 ACTIR-54 Air Core 2 52 50 11.54 892 3,806 Includes Air Core 7 13 6 19.86 1,691 7,336 ACTIR-55 Air Core 37 82 45 12.44 1,031 4,404 Includes Air Core 43 50 7 20.70 1,861 7,985 ACTIR-56 Air Core 2 47 45 10.23 856 3,679 Includes Air Core 3 6 3 20.84 869 5,579 ACTIR-59 Air Core 39 86 47 10.00 1,045 4,196 Includes Air Core 50 56 6 18.33 2,473 9,146 ACTIR-60 Air Core 19 76 57 11.36 979 4,143 Includes Air Core 26 33 7 16.59 1,954 8,062 FDTIR-04 Diamond 13 33 20 13.99 1,050 4,979 Includes Diamond 21 26 5 21.72 2,107 9,093 FDTIR-05 Diamond 19 31.9 12.9 16.73 1,158 5,512 Includes Diamond 26 31.9 5.9 20.55 2,172 9,660 FDTIR-06 Diamond 35 49 14 13.69 1,148 4,926 Includes Diamond 36 41 5 22.16 1,603 7,260 FDTIR-07 Diamond 12 18.45 6.45 10.47 1,385 5,442 FDTIR-08 Diamond 15 71 56 11.21 1,000 4,305 Includes Diamond 21 28 7 21.15 2,181 9,055 FDTIR-09 Diamond 39 91 52 14.11 1,010 4,793 Includes Diamond 50 58 8 26.25 1,525 7,868 FDTIR-11 Diamond 36 54.4 18.4 13.09 1,122 4,957 Includes Diamond 42 46 4 25.43 2,394 10,264 FDTIR-12 Diamond 44 63.8 19.8 16.11 1,570 6,789 Includes Diamond 52 58 6 27.23 3,229 12,937 FDTIR-13 Diamond 19 79 60 12.00 989 4,046 Includes Diamond 24 35 11 19.26 2,042 7,744 FDTIR-14 Diamond 22 50.15 28.15 16.14 1,200 5,519 Includes Diamond 31 39 8 25.42 2,495 10,721 FDTIR-15 Diamond 44 99 55 12.15 799 3,881 Includes Diamond 49 62 13 21.11 1,215 6,504 FDTIR-16 Diamond 38 90 52 11.29 1,112 4,630 Includes Diamond 45 51 6 21.86 2,010 8,268 FDTIR-17 Diamond 43 91.75 48.75 12.60 1,071 4,850 Includes Diamond 50 63 13 18.79 1,803 8,008 FDTIR-18 Diamond 13 64 51 14.85 1,201 5,110 Includes Diamond 18 33 15 17.66 1,812 8,158 FDTIR-19 Diamond 12 77 65 11.36 928 4,034 Includes Diamond 18 24 6 25.10 1,704 8,199 FDTIR-20 Diamond 17 67.25 50.25 12.23 966 4,062 Includes Diamond 26 31 5 24.96 2,138 9,417 FDTIR-21 Diamond 30 56.35 26.35 12.34 1,001 4,537 Includes Diamond 38 43 5 19.84 1,947 8,239 FDTIR-22 Diamond 19 76.6 57.6 11.55 1,074 4,719 Includes Diamond 30 38 8 23.00 2,304 10,338 FDTIR-23 Diamond 43 89 46 11.66 951 4,392 Includes Diamond 49 52 3 23.10 2,257 10,890 FDTIR-24 Diamond 45 67.35 22.35 9.79 1,231 5,021 Includes Diamond 49 53 4 17.10 1,855 7,623 FDTIR-25 Diamond 46 68.15 22.15 12.65 1,375 5,597 Includes Diamond 53 58 5 19.77 2,329 9,746 FDTIR-26 Diamond 18 67 49 15.98 1,080 5,150 Includes Diamond 26 31 5 22.25 1,762 8,819 Includes Diamond 40 43 3 18.80 1,104 5,245 Includes Diamond 48 56 8 20.26 1,330 5,712 FDTIR-27 Diamond 28 88 60 10.65 739 3,319 Includes Diamond 38 42 4 21.76 1,587 9,064 FDTIR-28 Diamond 11 69 58 12.20 848 4,130 Includes Diamond 20 26 6 21.44 979 7,479 FDTIR-29 Diamond 27 83 56 14.04 1,122 4,933 Includes Diamond 29 34 5 24.64 532 3,892 Includes Diamond 38 49 11 21.40 1,556 7,926 FDTIR-30 Diamond 41 107 66 10.19 776 3,632 Includes Diamond 54 60 6 21.24 1,831 8,096 FDTIR-31 Diamond 36 94 58 11.24 884 3,886 Includes Diamond 44 50 6 21.80 1,477 8,426 FDTIR-32 Diamond 34 98.05 64.05 12.38 877 4,054 Includes Diamond 44 48 4 22.90 1,930 8,854 FDTIR-33 Diamond 38 94 56 10.79 780 3,654 Includes Diamond 48 53 5 23.35 1,922 9,422

Table?1 Latest Drilling Results

Quality Assurance Quality Control

A QA/QC program is in place for every batch of samples sent to the laboratory including blanks, different types of standards, for REE and titanium, and field duplicates. Further, a number of samples in each batch are later chosen for testing in a secondary laboratory and in the primary laboratory, as pulp or coarse duplicates.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rodrigo Mello B.Sc. Geology, FAusIMM and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Mello has reviewed and verified the drilling and assay data included in this announcement.

Commenting on the latest drilling and assay results and drilling update for the Tiros Project, CEO and President of Resouro, Chris Eager, commented:

"Following on previously reported high levels of TREO, NdPr and TiO2 grades reported at the Tiros Central block are exciting. Recommencing the drilling program after reviewing the recent data has allowed the Company to plan better for the present drilling and to allow the project to progress its geological resource model with the aim to achieve a Maiden JORC Resource for Tiros Central. This drilling further confirms the high grade and massive size potential of Tiros project as a whole."

Update on ASX Listing

Resouro lodged the Prospectus to raise AUD$8.0 million (approximately CAD$7.2 million) via the offer of 16,000,000 CHESS Depository Interests ("CDI") over common shares in the capital of the Company at an offer price of AUD$0.50 (approximately CAD$0.45) per CDI (the "Offer"). Resouro intends to use the net proceeds raised pursuant to the Offer to increase shareholder value through the identification, exploration, definition and development of its Tiros Rare Earth Elements and Titanium Project, and Novo Mundo Gold Project as well as to meet working capital requirements.

The Offer opened on May 9, 2024, in Australia. It is envisaged that CDIs will be issued on or around mid-June 2024, in Australia. The listing of the Company on the ASX remains subject to the Company meeting the listing criteria of the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") and the Company is working through the standard conditions of admission. Subject to the satisfaction of ASX's conditions to admission, the Company is targeting a listing date on the ASX of on or around June 14, 2024.

Upon successful completion of the listing, Resouro's securities will be tradable on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:RSM), the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE:BU9), the Over-the-Counter market in the USA (OTC:RSGOGF) and the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX:RAU), providing investors with increased flexibility and accessibility.

About Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.

Resouro is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in Brazil, including the rare earth elements and titanium Tiros Project and the Novo Mundo and Santa Angela gold projects.

The Tiros Project, located in northern Minas Gerais, Brazil, is an exploration project focused on rare earth elements and titanium covering an area of approximately 450 km2. The Tiros Project comprises 17 exploration permits, and one exploration permit application held by the Company's Brazilian subsidiary; and 6 exploration permits and one exploration permit application that have been validly assigned to the Company's Brazilian subsidiary and are awaiting ANM approval. The Company holds, via its wholly owned Brazilian subsidiary, a 90% interest in the Tiros Project and the remaining 10% interest in the Tiros Project is held by RBM Consultoria Mineral Eireli (RBM), an unrelated third-party vendor.

The Novo Mundo Project is located in the Alta Floresta Gold Province close to the northern border of the state of Mato Grosso, central Brazil. Within the licensed area is the small town of Novo Mundo, which is 30km west from the larger town of Guarantã do Norte. It comprises three exploration permits. The Company also has another interest in an exploration permit, being the Santa Angela Project, which is not considered material to the Company's operations. Interests in the Novo Mundo Project and Santa Angela Project are held via the Company's wholly owned subsidiary.

