Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. Announces Philip Yee as Special Advisor to the CEO

Vancouver, June 17, 2024 - Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. ?(TSXV: AZS) (OTCQB: AZASF) is pleased to announce the addition of Philip Yee as Special Advisor to the CEO. Philip has extensive senior executive public company experience contributing to the success of a number of precious metal companies, most recently as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Eldorado Gold Corporation (2018 - 2024) and Kirkland Lake Gold Corporation (2016 - 2018).

"We feel very fortunate to have Philip join our team. Philip recognizes the potential of Arizona Gold & Silver's projects and looks forward to contributing his knowledge and expertise to their success. Please join me in welcoming Philip to Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.," stated Mike Stark, President & CEO.

About Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.

Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. is a leading exploration company focused on uncovering precious metal resources in Arizona and Nevada. With a commitment to sustainable practices and innovative exploration techniques, the company aims to drive value for stakeholders while prioritizing environmental stewardship. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia gold-silver property where the Company is drilling off an epithermal gold-silver system ahead of an initial 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

