Prospector Announces Closing of Strategic Equity Investment by B2Gold

Vancouver, July 4, 2024 - Prospector Metals Corp. (TSXV: PPP) (OTCQB: PMCOF) (FSE: 1ET) ("Prospector" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced strategic investment by B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE American: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold"). Pursuant to the transaction (see news release dated June 28, 2024) B2Gold subscribed for an aggregate of 5,578,720 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of C$0.163 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $909,331.36 (the "Offering").

The Shares represent a total position of approximately 9.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

The gross proceeds from the issue and sale of the Shares will be used exclusively for exploration and development purposes on the Company's ML Project in the Yukon (the "ML Project").

In connection with the strategic investment, the Company has formed a four-person Technical Committee who will advise on and oversee exploration and development of the Company's ML Project.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

ML Project Overview

The ML Project located approximately 80 km from Dawson City, Yukon Territory, and 25 km northeast of the former Brewery Creek Gold Mine. The ML Project geology is extensively metal endowed with numerous instances of high-grade gold, silver and copper in drill holes, trenches and surface rock samples.

ML hosts one of the few remaining Tombstone-style intrusions in the Yukon that has not been systematically explored with no significant work completed since 2008 and as such, no modern Intrusion Related Gold (IRGS) exploration models have been applied to ML despite the presence of a diagnostic Au-As-Bi-Te-W geochemical signature.

Previous exploration focused on well exposed Au-Cu-W skarn mineralization proximal to syenite intrusions, however little work was completed within the intrusions. Nonetheless, the presence of skarn Au-Cu mineralization provides key evidence of an active, metal-rich intrusive system with over 24 known high grade Au surface occurrences that have never been drill tested and numerous high-grade Au drill and trench results remain open-ended.

About B2Gold:

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, the Goose Project under construction in northern Canada and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia and Finland.

About Prospector Metals Corp.

Prospector Metals Corp. is a Discovery Group Company focused on district scale, early-stage exploration of gold and base metal prospects. Creating shareholder value through new discoveries, the Company identifies underexplored or overlooked mineral districts displaying important structural and mineralogical occurrences similar to more established mining operations. The majority of acquisition activity occurs in Ontario, Canada - a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction with an abundance of overlooked geological regions possessing high mineral potential. Prospector establishes and maintains relationships with local and Indigenous rightsholders, and seeking to develop partnerships and agreements that are mutually beneficial to all stakeholders.

