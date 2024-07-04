Arizona Gold Announces Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver - Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. (TSXV: AZS) (OTCQB: AZASF) The Company wishes to announce that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase a total of 990,000 common shares at price of $0.335 for a period of five years to its officers, directors, and certain consultants in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan. Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. is pleased to offer these options to our dedicated team who have demonstrated leadership and excellence in their individual areas.

Amended Finders' Fees

The Company announced on April 8, 2024, that it had closed a non-brokered private placement and Finders' fees of $19,976.99 were paid in relation to the completion of the Offering. It had come to our attention that the Company had paid an additional $2,889.00 cash in Finders' Fees with the amended final total amount of Finders' Fees paid of $22,865.99. All Finders' Fees are subject to the approval of the TSXV Exchange. All other details of the private placement are unchanged.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) have approved this release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

ARIZONA SILVER EXPLORATION INC.

Mike Stark, CEO, President Phone: (604) 833-4278

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in relation to the timing, cost and other aspects of the 2024 exploration program; objectives or expectations of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.