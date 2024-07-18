Rome Resources Announces Receipt of Final Order for Arrangement with Pathfinder Minerals

Vancouver, July 17, 2024 - Rome Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RMR) (FSE: 33R) ("Rome" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court") has granted the final order (the "Final Order") in connection with the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement"), pursuant to which, among other things, Pathfinder Minerals Plc ("Pathfinder") will, subject to satisfaction of the conditions set out in the arrangement agreement dated May 7, 2024, as amended (the "Arrangement Agreement"), relating to the Arrangement, acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Rome (each, a "Rome Share") for consideration consisting of 19.54 Pathfinder ordinary shares in exchange for each Rome Share held. As previously announced, the Arrangement was approved by the Company's shareholders at a special meeting held on July 12, 2024.

Completion of the Arrangement remains subject to closing conditions as set forth in the Arrangement Agreement. Assuming that the conditions to closing are satisfied or waived, it is currently expected that the Arrangement will be completed on or about July 26, 2024.

Further information about the Arrangement is available in Rome's management information circular dated May 27, 2024 and related continuous disclosure documents, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under Rome's profile.

About Rome Resources

Rome Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that has entered into two option agreements and a binding term sheet where it has acquired 51% indirect interests in two contiguous properties situated in the Walikale District of the North Kivu Province in eastern DRC, which are collectively referred to as the "Bisie North Tin Project". Rome has completed an initial phase of drilling on the project where it is responsible to fund exploration up to the completion of a definitive feasibility study.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release may include certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although Rome Resources Ltd believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Rome Resources Ltd disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

