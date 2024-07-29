Pathfinder Minerals becomes Rome Resources with Merger and New Exploration Plans in the DRC

NewsDirect Paul Barrett, the newly appointed CEO of



Barrett revealed that the merged entity will operate under the name Rome Resources and is scheduled to be listed on AIM with the ticker RMR on Friday, July 26th. The new entity is raising £4 million in conjunction with the merger and plans to commence drilling activities within a week. The Bisie North Tin Project, managed by a team of experienced geologists, will explore two tin anomalies, including a significant polymetallic anomaly containing copper and tin. Initial drilling has returned promising grades, prompting the team to plan an extensive drill program covering approximately 3,000 meters. This program aims to establish a resource estimate by early 2025. The nearby Alpha mining tin mine, known as the highest-grade tin mine globally, enhances the potential of this project. The company anticipates generating substantial news flow in the coming months as the drilling progresses.



Contact Details



Proactive North America



+1 604-688-8158



na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com



View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/pathfinder-minerals-becomes-rome-resources-with-merger-and-new-exploration-plans-in-the-drc-740771948



Paul Barrett, the newly appointed CEO of Rome Resources and formerly the Executive Director of Pathfinder Minerals, spoke with Steve Darling from Proactive about Pathfinder Minerals' recent strategic moves. Previously operating as a cash shell company, Pathfinder Minerals disposed of its asset in Mozambique and has been actively searching for a new venture. The company has now merged with Rome Resources, which owns a high-grade tin project located in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).Barrett revealed that the merged entity will operate under the name Rome Resources and is scheduled to be listed on AIM with the ticker RMR on Friday, July 26th. The new entity is raising £4 million in conjunction with the merger and plans to commence drilling activities within a week. The Bisie North Tin Project, managed by a team of experienced geologists, will explore two tin anomalies, including a significant polymetallic anomaly containing copper and tin. Initial drilling has returned promising grades, prompting the team to plan an extensive drill program covering approximately 3,000 meters. This program aims to establish a resource estimate by early 2025. The nearby Alpha mining tin mine, known as the highest-grade tin mine globally, enhances the potential of this project. The company anticipates generating substantial news flow in the coming months as the drilling progresses.Proactive North America+1 604-688-8158na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/pathfinder-minerals-becomes-rome-resources-with-merger-and-new-exploration-plans-in-the-drc-740771948