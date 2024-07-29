Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Pathfinder Minerals becomes Rome Resources with Merger and New Exploration Plans in the DRC

17:16 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
Paul Barrett, the newly appointed CEO of Rome Resources and formerly the Executive Director of Pathfinder Minerals, spoke with Steve Darling from Proactive about Pathfinder Minerals' recent strategic moves. Previously operating as a cash shell company, Pathfinder Minerals disposed of its asset in Mozambique and has been actively searching for a new venture. The company has now merged with Rome Resources, which owns a high-grade tin project located in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Barrett revealed that the merged entity will operate under the name Rome Resources and is scheduled to be listed on AIM with the ticker RMR on Friday, July 26th. The new entity is raising £4 million in conjunction with the merger and plans to commence drilling activities within a week. The Bisie North Tin Project, managed by a team of experienced geologists, will explore two tin anomalies, including a significant polymetallic anomaly containing copper and tin. Initial drilling has returned promising grades, prompting the team to plan an extensive drill program covering approximately 3,000 meters. This program aims to establish a resource estimate by early 2025. The nearby Alpha mining tin mine, known as the highest-grade tin mine globally, enhances the potential of this project. The company anticipates generating substantial news flow in the coming months as the drilling progresses.

Contact Details

Proactive North America

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/pathfinder-minerals-becomes-rome-resources-with-merger-and-new-exploration-plans-in-the-drc-740771948

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Rome Resources Ltd.

Rome Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
886289
CA7759011017
www.romeresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap