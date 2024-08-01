Neotech Metals Corp. Files Amended MD&A

Vancouver, August 1, 2024 - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTC Pink: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) announces that, as a result of a continuous disclosure review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, it has filed an amended management's discussion and analysis ("Amended MD&A") relating to its condensed interim financial statements for the periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 ("March 31 Interim Financial Statements"). The Amended MD&A has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+, which can be accessed at sedarplus.ca and should be read in conjunction with the March 31 Interim Financial Statements.

About Neotech Metals Corp.

Neotech Metals is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing valuable mineral resources in promising regions around the world. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, Neotech is positioned to make a positive impact while maximizing the potential of its exploration properties.

The Company is based in Vancouver, B.C., and owns 100 per cent of its TREO rare earth element property, located 90 kilometres northeast of Prince George, B.C., 100% of its Foothills rare earth element property, located in central British Columbia, and 100% of its Hecla-Kilmer rare earth element property.

