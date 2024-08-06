Joshua Gold Resources Conducts Comprehensive Sampling Program at Tecumseh Property
Joshua Gold Resources conducts exploration program at its historical Tecumseh property, with 34 rock and soil samples currently undergoing lab analysis. Results expected to help shape future exploration and potential development strategies at the company's long-held property.
Woodstock, August 6, 2024 - Joshua Gold Resources Inc. (OTC Pink: JSHG) is pleased to announce that its geologic team has returned from a re-introductory sampling program at its Tecumseh Property in Davis Township in northern Ontario, north-east of Sudbury. 34 samples consisting of rock and soil were collected over 3 days during the July 2024 program and sent for laboratory analysis. JSHG is eagerly awaiting these results and will share the findings when they become available. Along with the compilation of historic exploration records, the pending sample results will help guide the company's exploration strategy at the Tecumseh property. The analysis of the most recent samples could pave the way for exciting new opportunities for JSHG and will help to provide a foundation for future trenching and drilling programs at the site.
The roughly 217 acre, four-cell Tecumseh site is a long-held property within the JSHG portfolio. It is located approximately 26 miles east-northeast of Sudbury, Ontario (or about 51 miles by easily accessible road). The site has attracted the interest of numerous operators since the 1920s, while its mineral potential remains overwhelmingly unrealized (in part due to the limitations of the exploration methods used at the time). Following its most recent sampling program, JSHG is enthusiastic about the opportunity to leverage the cutting-edge analytical techniques available and use modern exploration methods to unlock the full potential of this historically promising site.
Historic Highlights:
-
Compilation of all previously reported surface quartz vein grab samples at the property from 2011 to 2020 averaged 14.1 g/t Au (uncut, n = 52, g/t = grams per tonne) or 0.41 oz/t Au, with 54% of samples returning greater than 1 g/t Au (0.03 oz/t), and 23% of samples greater than 10 g/t Au (0.23 oz/t), with a maximum value of 209 g/t Au (6.10 oz/t).
-
Eight large composite grab samples (roughly 9 to 10 pounds each) collected from the trenches by local prospector R. Cyr in 1996 averaged 39.7 g/t Au (1.16 oz/t).
More About the JSHG Tecumseh Property:
The Tecumseh property is primarily underlain by Precambrian rocks consisting of Huronian sediments. These were intruded by Nipissing gabbro sills and dikes. The Grenville Front lies just south of the property, however, the numerous documented gold occurrences in the district (including the historical Au-Cu-Co Scadding Mine) may be genetically related to the older Yavapai Orogeny.
Structurally, the site sits between two prominent northwest-trending faults: the Washagami Lake Fault and the McLaren Lake Fault. Both of these are secondary splays from the main east-west trending Ess Lake Fault. The property features an array of auriferous quartz-carbonate-hematite-mica-sulphide veins occurring over an area of approximately 800 feet by 2,300 feet. These strike northwest-southeast (120-140 degrees), and are hosted in a shallowly dipping gabbro sill.
Exploratory History:
Gold was first reported on the property during the 1920s to 1930s, during which time several shafts or pits were emplaced, however no historical records exist. The property appears to have been left idle until 1959 when Black Crow Mines undertook a self-potential geophysical survey and completed 4 shallow drill holes.
Work resumed intermittently from 1975 to 1988 by various operators. It consisted of geological and geophysical surveys, extensive surface trenching and sampling, and thirty shallow, small-diameter diamond drill holes (BQ at maximum = 1 7/16" core diameter). During this time the currently known system of auriferous veins were delineated, principally by trenching, along seven main trends (termed then from "A" to "G"), with individual veins attaining widths of a couple of inches to as much as 8 feet (approximately). Notably, some vein trends host as many as eight parallel sub-veins. The veins host accessory sulphide from trace amounts to locally semi-massive vugs of pyrite, pyrrhotite, and chalcopyrite. Historical operators judged the veins to be overly "nuggety" for gold, which hampered surficial trench sampling. This may also help explain why many of the narrow-diameter historical drill holes did not encounter high-grade gold at shallow depths.
Map 1: Location of quartz vein grab samples collected on the property since 2011 (as listed in Table 1 and Table 2) by operator.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6845/218763_8f14400ec44f09f1_001full.jpg
Historic Grab Sample Analysis:
In preparation for the current exploration program, an initial compilation of historical data was undertaken. From assessment files and internal reports, "modern-era" surface grab samples (keeping in mind the inherent potential sampling bias of grab samples) were compiled from work by R. Cyr in 1996, Trueclaim Exploration in 2011, Vision Prospecting in 2019, and JSHG in 2020 (Map 1).
The eight samples taken by Cyr (Table 1) were all over-sized (roughly 9 to 10 pounds each) to mitigate the nugget issue. These ranged from 11.6 g/t Au to 69.5 g/t Au (0.34 oz/t to 2.03 oz/t), averaging 39.7 g/t Au (1.16 oz/t). The fifty-two "normal-sized" (approximately 1 to 3 pounds) quartz vein grab samples collected from 2011 to 2020 returned an uncut average of 14.1 g/t Au (0.41 oz/t), ranging from 0.002 g/t Au to 209 g/t Au (0.00006 oz/t to 6.1 oz/t), with 77% of the samples greater than 0.1 g/t Au (0.003 oz/t), 54% of the samples greater than 1 g/t Au (0.03 oz/t), and 23% greater than 10 g/t Au (0.29 oz/t).
For clarity, it should be noted that the forty-one Trueclaim samples and the six Vision samples were prepared using standard crushing and pulverizing, while the five JSHG samples were processed by the laboratory using the "screen metallic" method before assaying, also to mitigate the nugget effect. Where analyzed, these combined samples also returned up to 12 g/t silver (0.35 oz/t), 1.53% copper, and 0.038% cobalt.
Future rock and core sampling work will continue to be evaluated using the screen metallic method, which was not routinely used in the past (other than by JSHG in 2020). Another focus will be on evaluating how auriferous the altered gabbro intervals between the quartz veins are, as historical work largely focused on sampling the veins. Where altered gabbros have been sampled in the past, assays of 0.1 to 0.4 g/t Au (0.003 oz/t to 0.01 oz/t) have been reported. If vein density and grade prove sufficient, consideration of a bulk open-pit mining scenario may be warranted.
Matt Rees, formerly Chief Geologist at IAMGold Corp. is leading the geological team and comments, "The high-grade gold values observed to date are very encouraging, and certainly indicate a fertile mineralizing system. It remains to be discovered if the system is better focused on the eastern gabbro-sediment contact, which may be structural but is covered beneath an extensive beaver pond for most of its more than half-mile strike length across the property. We may also find that the system is better developed directly beneath the known vein array, hosted in the sediments that are footwall to the gabbro sill."
Ben Fuschino, President and CEO of JSHG further comments: "I believe we have the right team and the right property with our Tecumseh site. Given the numerous high-grade gold veins on the property, we are very keen to see how the exploration program unfolds."
Table 1 - Analytical results from over-sized (roughly 9 to 10 pounds each) surface grab samples collected by R. Cyr in 1996:
TABLE 1
|Sample_ID
|Easting
|Northing
|Au_ppm
|Ag_ppm
|Co_%
|Cu_%
|Comment
|E654
|536233
|5170016
|37.715
|11.3
|0.008
|0.81
|mostly from E6 trench
|E1A
|536252
|5169907
|69.464
|5.8
|0.038
|0.13
|southern E1 trench
|E1
|536221
|5169938
|39.086
|8
|0.01
|0.72
|northern E1 trench
|E
|536262
|5169885
|18.24
|4.4
|0.012
|0.43
|southern E trench
|F
|536283
|5169830
|56.16
|4.6
|0.013
|0.31
|south-east F trench
|O
|536158
|5169914
|60.412
|5.2
|0.011
|0.19
|Ore Dump
|M
|na
|na
|25.372
|4
|0.006
|0.18
|composite from various trenches
|M1
|536234
|5169847
|11.452
|2.7
|0.008
|0.19
|northern F trench
Table 2 - Analytical results for surface grab samples collected by various operators from 2011-2020 (VG = visible gold reported in the sample; TC = Trueclaim Exploration, VE = Vision Exploration, JSHG = Joshua Gold Resources; SM = Screen Metallics; ppm = g/t):
TABLE 2
|Sample No
|Easting
|Northing
|Au ppm
|Ag ppm
|Co ppm
|Cu ppm
|Sampler
|Comment
|Z061738
|536225
|5170090
|0.035
|1
|19
|596
|TC
|Z061739
|536188
|5170060
|1.025
|0.5
|53
|162
|TC
|Z061740
|536235
|5170022
|0.007
|0.5
|22
|70
|TC
|Z061741
|536235
|5170022
|0.002
|0.5
|30
|91
|TC
|Z061742
|536233
|5170013
|0.273
|1
|24
|396
|TC
|Z061743
|536240
|5170007
|0.051
|0.5
|34
|1318
|TC
|Z061744
|536238
|5170010
|0.361
|3
|22
|1414
|TC
|Z061745
|536227
|5170004
|37.141
|10
|33
|9873
|TC
|VG
|Z061746
|536225
|5169977
|0.017
|0.5
|63
|191
|TC
|Z061747
|536216
|5169977
|2.708
|0.5
|20
|291
|TC
|Z061748
|536216
|5169977
|0.975
|0.5
|11
|146
|TC
|Z061749
|536208
|5169952
|0.979
|0.5
|28
|197
|TC
|Z061750
|536216
|5169977
|2.041
|0.5
|34
|783
|TC
|Z061751
|536216
|5169977
|0.055
|0.5
|2
|81
|TC
|VG
|Z061752
|536208
|5169952
|22.471
|12
|14
|732
|TC
|Z061753
|536235
|5169903
|16.318
|4
|40
|3098
|TC
|Z061754
|536264
|5169890
|0.009
|0.5
|4
|77
|TC
|VG
|Z061755
|536278
|5169880
|0.706
|0.5
|34
|924
|TC
|Z061756
|536223
|5169908
|15.42
|1
|3
|24
|TC
|Z061757
|536218
|5169918
|0.251
|0.5
|45
|515
|TC
|Z061758
|536216
|5169912
|2.31
|0.5
|19
|113
|TC
|Z061759
|536185
|5169912
|82.518
|5
|152
|818
|TC
|VG
|Z061760
|536195
|5169912
|0.273
|2
|11
|117
|TC
|Z061761
|536195
|5169912
|9.887
|1
|48
|248
|TC
|Z061762
|536195
|5169912
|17.107
|2
|27
|178
|TC
|Z061763
|536195
|5169912
|2.914
|0.5
|16
|90
|TC
|Z061764
|536175
|5169839
|0.046
|0.5
|2
|10
|TC
|Z061765
|536181
|5169821
|0.012
|0.5
|2
|9
|TC
|Z061766
|536250
|5169816
|1.073
|0.5
|5
|95
|TC
|Z061767
|536222
|5169797
|0.023
|0.5
|17
|17
|TC
|Z061769
|536299
|5169744
|0.002
|0.5
|12
|20
|TC
|Z061770
|536268
|5169794
|7.619
|0.5
|10
|43
|TC
|Z061773
|536208
|5169916
|59.063
|2
|61
|1697
|TC
|Z061774
|536311
|5169787
|0.194
|1
|29
|892
|TC
|Z061775
|536312
|5169774
|0.364
|0.5
|42
|106
|TC
|Z061776
|536327
|5169801
|46.35
|1
|26
|154
|TC
|Z061777
|536323
|5169824
|4.299
|2
|65
|3128
|TC
|Z061778
|536300
|5169828
|11.132
|9
|284
|15255
|TC
|VG
|Z061780
|536272
|5169844
|11.114
|3
|62
|465
|TC
|Z061781
|536030
|5169564
|0.072
|3
|133
|2085
|TC
|Z061782
|536007
|5169602
|0.982
|4
|102
|2965
|TC
|Q203001
|536228
|5170081
|0.359
|na
|na
|na
|VE
|Q203003
|536187
|5170063
|1.3
|na
|na
|na
|VE
|Q203004
|536242
|5170001
|1.78
|na
|na
|na
|VE
|Q203005
|536233
|5169935
|209
|na
|na
|na
|VE
|Q203006
|536216
|5169949
|3.48
|na
|na
|na
|VE
|Q203007
|536237
|5169868
|5.73
|na
|na
|na
|VE
|378444
|536232
|5169934
|140
|10.3
|20.3
|6120
|JSHG
|SM
|378445
|536217
|5169939
|0.35
|0.15
|13
|466
|JSHG
|SM
|378446
|536213
|5169911
|8.27
|4.5
|66
|4380
|JSHG
|SM
|378447
|536220
|5169950
|2.22
|0.3
|59
|799
|JSHG
|SM
|378448
|536262
|5169894
|4.49
|1.6
|78
|1450
|JSHG
|SM
Matt Rees, M.Sc., P.Geo (ON) is a professional geologist and a "Qualified Person" and is responsible for the technical information contained in this news release.
Joshua Gold Resources Inc. (OTC: JSHG) is a publicly traded American gold exploration company headquartered in Canada, engaged in the exploration of highly prospective properties. Joshua Gold's focus is to pinpoint mineral opportunities in Northern Ontario, Canada, a mature and friendly jurisdiction for exploration and mining companies. Northern Ontario is home to the two- to three-billion-year-old Canadian Shield which contains a wealth of minerals from nickel, gold, and copper, to cobalt, chromium, and lithium. For more on JSHG, please go to http://www.joshuagoldresources.com/.
