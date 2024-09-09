Menü Artikel
Starcore's Dry Stack Tailings Approved for 10 More Years

08:30 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, September 9, 2024 - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) (FSE: V4JA) ("Starcore" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has received approval from the Mexican environmental authority, the Direccion General de Impacto y Riesgo Ambiental (DGIRA) (General Deputy for Environmental Control), to extend the term for Starcore's management of its dry stack tailings at the San Martin Mine in Queretaro, Mexico. The extension of the environmental permit gives Starcore an additional ten years of life expectancy for the Company's handling of its tailings.

The Company submitted its environmental risk studies to the Mexican authorities, which included technical updates and modifications to its dry stack tailings from the mine operations. Starcore will continue to comply with the DGIRA requirements including mitigation, prevention and compensation as detailed in the Environmental Impact Assessment, Environmental Risk Level 1 study and Preliminary Risk Report as submitted by the Company to the DGIRA. The Company will also continue to comply with the implementation of any corrective measures ordered by the Mexican authorities.

About Starcore
Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. While this base of producing assets has been complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America, Starcore has expanded its reach internationally with the project in Côte d'Ivoire. The Company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

ON BEHALF OF STARCORE INTERNATIONAL
MINES LTD.

(Signed) "Robert Eadie"
Robert Eadie, President & Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Robert Eadie
Telephone: 1-604-602-4935

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed nor does it accept responsibility
for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements and information ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including, without limitation, management's expectations and the potential of the Company's projects, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company's management and reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward‐looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections or other factors, except as required by law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222572


Starcore International Mines Ltd.

Starcore International Mines Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2AACF
CA85525T2020
www.starcore.com
