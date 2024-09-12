Bathurst Metals Announces Appointment of John Fahmy to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, September 12, 2024 - Bathurst Metals Corp. ("Bathurst" or the "Company") (TSX-V: BMV OTC: BMVVF) is pleased to announce the appointment of John Fahmy to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Fahmy is an investor/consultant to various public and private companies across the technology, real estate, life sciences, brick and mortar, and resources sectors, having invested in over 50 public and private companies.

"We are excited to have John join the Board of Bathurst. He brings a wealth of experience, having been involved in several transactions, focusing on acquisition and business development primarily within the junior mining sector. John has participated in numerous successful mining projects that went on to make world-class discoveries," said CEO, Harold Forzley.

Bathurst has granted Mr. Fahmy 200,000 stock options of the Company. The stock options were granted pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each stock option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per common share for a period of ten years from the date of grant.

About Bathurst Metals Corp.

Bathurst Metals Corp. is an exploration-stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nunavut and British Columbia, Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Turner Lake, TED, McGregor Lake, Speers Lake, Gela Lake and McAvoy Lake Projects in Nunavut and the Peerless Property a gold /silver prospect in the historic Bralorne Camp in British Columbia.

