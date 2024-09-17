Joshua Gold Resources Inc. Reports Encouraging Preliminary Gold Results from Promising Tecumseh Property

Laboratory results from JSHG's July sampling program confirm gold, copper, cobalt, and silver mineralization, as previously delineated by explorers, with some unexpected findings. Similar to the nearby Norstar gold mine, Tecumseh's sulphide-bearing quartz veins show high-grade gold, along with copper, cobalt, and silver. MMI soil results also indicate anomalous copper, cobalt, silver, and gold in a new unexplored area.

Woodstock, September 17, 2024 - Joshua Gold Resources Inc. (OTC Pink: JSHG) is pleased to announce that it has received laboratory results from its July 2024 ground sampling program at its northern Ontario Tecumseh gold prospect property in Davis Township. Gold-only preliminary results were recently reported, along with a compilation of historical sampling on the property.

New laboratory results have identified some very high-grade assays, confirming many of the gold findings from previous site explorations, along with several positive surprises - including possible significant lateral extensions to known vein systems, and potentially a new structure that may host previously undetected mineralization.

2024 Rock and Soil Sampling Highlights

Two "A Shaft" sample results returned 96.6 g/t (2.8 oz/t) and 5.05 g/t (0.15 oz/t) Au.





Three samples from the E and F vein trends also returned high-grade results of 37.8 g/t (1.1 oz/t), 51.4 g/t (1.5 oz/t), and 54.3 g/t (1.58 oz/t) Au.





Of 66 quartz vein samples collected between 2011 and 2024, the Tecumseh property has an average gold grade of 15.1 g/t (0.44 oz/t).





New ICP results, in line with historical samples, indicate the presence of significant copper, cobalt, and silver which indicate significant potential by-product credits.





MMI analysis detected anomalous copper (up to 4930 ppb), cobalt (up to 302 ppb), silver (up to 30.6 ppb), and gold (up to 0.6 ppb)





Soil results may indicate a significant extension to the known vein sets, potentially doubling their currently known strike extent.





Soil results may also point to a new zone of mineralization along the gabbro-greywacke contact.

The JSHG Tecumseh property lies just 2 kilometers north of the historic Norstar gold-copper mine which produced a total of 63,000 tons of ore at a grade of 7.2 g/t gold (0.21 oz/t) and 0.9% copper. Although relatively small, the high-grade Norstar mineralization exists along a faulted contact between Nipissing gabbro and Huronian sediments similar to the makeup of JSHG's Tecumseh property. This indicates the potential for mineralizations in comparable host rocks in the area, such as on the 1,100-meter (or about 1,200 yards) eastern gabbro/greywacke contact that trends through JSHG's Tecumseh property.

Two of JSHG's July 2024 rock samples (9253 and 9254) taken from Tecumseh's "A Shaft" area located in the northern part of the property returned 96.6 g/t (2.8 oz/t) and 5.05 g/t (0.15 oz/t) Au from the rubble around the shaft area (Table 1).

This area was largely overlooked by explorers, who keyed in on the better-exposed E, F, and G vein systems in the southern part of the property. As a result, the "A Shaft" area remains largely unexplored by modern methods and these promising samples warrant further exploration.

Sample 9254: Gossanous and vuggy quartz vein "A Shaft" rubble sample which assayed 96.6 g/t (2.8 oz/t) Au.

Additional high-grade gold values were also confirmed from the E and F vein systems. Three of the new samples returned 37.8 g/t (1.1 oz/t), 51.4 g/t (1.5 oz/t), and 54.3 g/t (1.58 oz/t) Au. The gold's nuggety nature is again indicated by nearby samples taken from the E, F, and G vein systems. These samples returned gold values from less than the detection limit of 0.03 g/t (0.0008 oz/t) to a maximum of 9.26 g/t Au (0.27 oz/t).

A similar analysis of historical results informed by the July 2024 sample results shows an average (uncut) gold grade of 15.1 g/t (0.44 oz/t) based on 66 quartz vein grab samples collected from 2011 to 2024 (Table 1).





In line with previous findings, new ICP analysis results from the rock samples show significant copper (up to 0.66%), cobalt (up to 0.024%), and up to 28.8 g/t (0.84 oz/t) of silver, along with the high-grade gold (Table 1).





Scatter plots of 14 recent rock samples versus their composition show a high correlation to gold and silver. This may make them good pathfinders for gold in surface and subsurface environments (e.g. for soil sampling).





Additionally, 19 soil samples taken from a small area were also analyzed and returned anomalous levels of copper, cobalt, silver, and gold.

Sample 9262: Sulphide mineralized blue-grey quartz from the F vein trend relative to an approximately 15-centimeter (6-inch) hammer. The sample shows large clots of pyrite and chalcopyrite (54.3 g/t or 1.58 oz/t Au).

Compilation of Historic Exploration Data

Ongoing analysis of historical results has revealed that drill hole GM-4-86 returned multiple encouraging gold assays. GM-4-86, the furthest SE hole completed on the F Vein trend (see location on Map 1), and beyond the area of historical trenching and drilling, returned numerous assays with greater than 0.2 g/t Au (0.006 oz/t), including highlights of 5.03 g/t (0.147 oz/t) over 1.2 meters, 2.16 g/t (0.063 oz/t) over 1.5 meters, 6.34 g/t (0.185 oz/t) over 0.9 meters, 21.71 g/t (0.634 oz/t) over 0.1 meters, and 2.47 g/t (0.072 oz/t) Au over 0.4 meters, with 10 additional intervals of 0.4 to 1 meter each assaying between 0.2 (0.006 oz/t) to 1 g/t (0.03 oz/t) Au.

Significantly, except for the narrow blue-gray quartz vein that hosts the 21.71 g/t (0.634 oz/t) Au intercept, the other assay intervals are from alteration zones interleaved throughout the gabbro, over a downhole breadth of 140.48 meters, starting at 19.45 meters and ending at 159.93 meters (2.47 g/t Au or 0.072 oz/t sample), just before the end of the hole at 162.76 meters. These results indicate that the hole may have approached, but fell short of discovering a new wider gold-bearing zone beneath the untested area. As with the anomalous soils, this finding indicates strong potential for further exploration on this trend.

These new rock and soil sampling results, along with the ongoing compilation of historic exploration data on the property and records from the nearby historic Norstar gold mine will help shape the company's continued exploration strategy at the Tecumseh property. A follow-up soil sampling and prospecting visit to the Tecumseh property intends to investigate the potential vein extensions, as well as the potential for mineralization along the gabbro-greywacke contact. Together, these results and future findings will pave the way for exciting new opportunities for JSHG and will help to provide a foundation for potential trenching and drilling programs at the site.

Tecumseh Property Historic Highlights:

Compilation of all previously reported surface quartz vein grab samples at the property from 2011 to 2020 averaged 14.1 g/t Au (uncut, n = 52, g/t = grams per tonne) or 0.41 oz/t Au, with 54% of samples returning greater than 1 g/t Au (0.03 oz/t), and 23% of samples greater than 10 g/t Au (0.29 oz/t), with a maximum value of 209 g/t Au (6.1 oz/t).





Eight large composite grab samples (roughly 9 to 10 pounds each) collected from the trenches by local prospector R. Cyr in 1996 averaged 39.7 g/t Au (1.16 oz/t).





Historical drill hole GM-4-86 returned several promising gold assays, with a highlight of up to 21.71 g/t (0.63 oz/t) Au over 0.1 meters (or about 4 inches) and additional significant concentrations over approximately 140 meters (or about 153 yards). The results suggest the drill hole may have approached an undiscovered gold zone, attesting to the strong potential for further exploration on the trend.





The historic Norstar gold mine, located approximately 2 kilometers from JSHG's Tecumseh property, produced 63,000 tons of ore with a grade of 7.2 g/t (0.21 oz/t) Au and 0.9% Cu.

Matt Rees, formerly the Chief Geologist at IAMGold Corp. is leading the geological team and comments, "It is very encouraging to see high-grade gold results continue to be returned from additional sampling, confirming the very fertile nature of the mineralizing system. The anomalous soil results are also very interesting in that they may be an early indication of the potential expansion of the mineralizing system over significantly longer strike lengths, or into brand-new hosting structures, both of which were previously unexplored."

Ben Fuschino, President and CEO of JSHG further comments: "Based on these new results, it is clear that our Tecumseh property continues to demonstrate its gold potential. We are excited to get our team back to the site, and are looking forward to analyzing the results of that exploration."

More About the JSHG Tecumseh Property:

The roughly 0.88 square kilometer (or 217-acre), four-cell Tecumseh site is a long-held property within the JSHG portfolio. It is located approximately 42 kilometers (26 miles) east-northeast of Sudbury, Ontario, and about 82 kilometers (51 miles) by easily accessible road. The site has attracted the interest of numerous operators since the 1920s, while its mineral potential remains overwhelmingly unrealized (in part due to the limitations of the exploration methods used at the time). Following its most recent sampling program, JSHG is enthusiastic about the opportunity to leverage the cutting-edge analytical techniques available and use modern exploration methods to unlock the full potential of this historically promising site.

Map 1: Location of quartz vein grab samples collected on the property since 1996 (as listed in Table 1) by operator, including those collected during the July 2024 sampling program, as well as the location and copper results from the MMI soil orientation "grid". The dashed white line indicates the largely inferred location of the gabbro-greywacke contact, and BPC = Beaver Pond Chain.

Table 1 - Analytical results for surface grab samples collected by various operators from 1996 to 2024. RC = R. Cyr (1996), TC = Trueclaim Exploration (2011), VE = Vision Exploration (2019), JSHG1 = Joshua Gold Resources (2020); JSHG2 = Joshua Gold Resources (2024); OS = oversized sample (9-10 pounds each), VG = visible gold reported in the sample, SM = Screen Metallics, g/t = grams/tonne:



Sample No Easting Northing Au g/t Ag g/t Co ppm Cu ppm Sampler Comment E654 536233 5170016 37.715 11.3 80 8100 RC OS E1A 536252 5169907 69.464 5.8 380 1300 RC OS E1 536221 5169938 39.086 8 100 7200 RC OS E 536262 5169885 18.24 4.4 120 4300 RC OS F 536283 5169830 56.16 4.6 130 3100 RC OS O 536158 5169914 60.412 5.2 110 1900 RC OS M na na 25.372 4 60 1800 RC OS M1 536234 5169847 11.452 2.7 80 1900 RC OS Z061738 536225 5170090 0.035 1 19 596 TC Z061739 536188 5170060 1.025 0.5 53 162 TC Z061740 536235 5170022 0.007 0.5 22 70 TC Z061741 536235 5170022 0.002 0.5 30 91 TC Z061742 536233 5170013 0.273 1 24 396 TC Z061743 536240 5170007 0.051 0.5 34 1318 TC Z061744 536238 5170010 0.361 3 22 1414 TC Z061745 536227 5170004 37.141 10 33 9873 TC VG Z061746 536225 5169977 0.017 0.5 63 191 TC Z061747 536216 5169977 2.708 0.5 20 291 TC Z061748 536216 5169977 0.975 0.5 11 146 TC Z061749 536208 5169952 0.979 0.5 28 197 TC Z061750 536216 5169977 2.041 0.5 34 783 TC Z061751 536216 5169977 0.055 0.5 2 81 TC VG Z061752 536208 5169952 22.471 12 14 732 TC Z061753 536235 5169903 16.318 4 40 3098 TC Z061754 536264 5169890 0.009 0.5 4 77 TC VG Z061755 536278 5169880 0.706 0.5 34 924 TC Z061756 536223 5169908 15.42 1 3 24 TC Z061757 536218 5169918 0.251 0.5 45 515 TC Z061758 536216 5169912 2.31 0.5 19 113 TC Z061759 536185 5169912 82.518 5 152 818 TC VG Z061760 536195 5169912 0.273 2 11 117 TC Z061761 536195 5169912 9.887 1 48 248 TC Z061762 536195 5169912 17.107 2 27 178 TC Z061763 536195 5169912 2.914 0.5 16 90 TC Z061764 536175 5169839 0.046 0.5 2 10 TC Z061765 536181 5169821 0.012 0.5 2 9 TC Z061766 536250 5169816 1.073 0.5 5 95 TC Z061767 536222 5169797 0.023 0.5 17 17 TC Z061769 536299 5169744 0.002 0.5 12 20 TC Z061770 536268 5169794 7.619 0.5 10 43 TC Z061773 536208 5169916 59.063 2 61 1697 TC Z061774 536311 5169787 0.194 1 29 892 TC Z061775 536312 5169774 0.364 0.5 42 106 TC Z061776 536327 5169801 46.35 1 26 154 TC Z061777 536323 5169824 4.299 2 65 3128 TC Z061778 536300 5169828 11.132 9 284 15255 TC VG Z061780 536272 5169844 11.114 3 62 465 TC Z061781 536030 5169564 0.072 3 133 2085 TC Z061782 536007 5169602 0.982 4 102 2965 TC Q203001 536228 5170081 0.359 na na na VE Q203003 536187 5170063 1.3 na na na VE Q203004 536242 5170001 1.78 na na na VE Q203005 536233 5169935 209 na na na VE Q203006 536216 5169949 3.48 na na na VE Q203007 536237 5169868 5.73 na na na VE 378444 536232 5169934 140 10.3 20.3 6120 JSHG1 SM 378445 536217 5169939 0.35 0.15 13 466 JSHG1 SM 378446 536213 5169911 8.27 4.5 66 4380 JSHG1 SM 378447 536220 5169950 2.22 0.3 59 799 JSHG1 SM 378448 536262 5169894 4.49 1.6 78 1450 JSHG1 SM 9253 536145 5170345 5.05 1 82 1260 JSHG2 SM 9254 536145 5170345 96.6 28.8 236 3660 JSHG2 SM 9255 536164 5170177 0.36 0.15 8 67 JSHG2 SM 9256 536318 5169735 0.015 0.15 2 22 JSHG2 SM 9257 536334 5169827 0.015 0.15 5 36 JSHG2 SM 9258 536334 5169827 0.015 0.15 0.5 10 JSHG2 SM 9259 536334 5169827 0.96 0.15 14 247 JSHG2 SM 9260 536315 5169832 0.85 0.15 27 70 JSHG2 SM 9261 536271 5169839 9.26 1.4 104 1470 JSHG2 SM 9262 536283 5169842 54.3 10.3 80 3800 JSHG2 SM 9263 536283 5169842 0.65 0.15 33 360 JSHG2 SM 9264 536283 5169842 51.4 6.6 37 6600 JSHG2 SM 9265 536282 5169885 2.07 0.15 46 204 JSHG2 SM 9266 536279 5169890 37.8 8.1 82 6190 JSHG2 SM

Matt Rees, M.Sc., P.Geo (ON) is a professional geologist and a "Qualified Person" and is responsible for the technical information contained in this news release.

Joshua Gold Resources Inc. (OTC Pink: JSHG) is a publicly traded American gold exploration company headquartered in Canada, engaged in the exploration of highly prospective properties. Joshua Gold's focus is to pinpoint mineral opportunities in Northern Ontario, Canada, a mature and friendly jurisdiction for exploration and mining companies. Northern Ontario is home to the two- to three-billion-year-old Canadian Shield which contains a wealth of minerals from nickel, gold, and copper, to cobalt, chromium, and lithium. For more on JSHG, please go to http://www.joshuagoldresources.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved.

