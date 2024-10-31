Giyani Reinforces Community Engagement in Kanye

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2024 - Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company"), developer of the K.Hill Battery-Grade Manganese Project in Botswana ("K.Hill" or "the Project"), as part of its community and social outreach initiatives within the communities surrounding the K.Hill Project, sponsored and hosted an equipment handover ceremony (the "Ceremony") with the Kanye Community.

Highlights

On Monday, October 28, 2024, at the Main Kgotla of the Bangwaketse people, Giyani Metals hosted an equipment handover ceremony in collaboration with the Bangwaketse Paramount Chief, the Kanye District Council, the Kanye District Health Management Team (DHMT), and representatives of People Living with Disabilities (PLWD).



The event, reflects Giyani's ongoing pledge to support disadvantaged members of the Kanye and Bangwaketse communities, marks a demonstrable increase in material support enabled by Company growth, continuing a legacy of active support for the community, and for people living with disabilities since 2021.

The initiative aims to provide crucial equipment including wheelchairs, walking frames, and mattresses, for the benefit of differently-abled individuals within the communities of Kanye and Bangwaketse.

As Giyani's projects grow, so too will its efforts to provide further assistance: Giyani looks forward to increasing its support to empower challenged individuals and foster inclusivity, in correlation with company growth. This reflects Giyani's determined commitment to support vulnerable members of the community and ensure that Company success directly benefits local communities.

Charles FitzRoy, President and CEO of the Company, commented:

"We are pleased to be working closely with the Bangwaketse Paramount Chief Kgosi Malope II and the Bangwaketse community in supporting this critical initiative, which enables us to provide essential equipment to empower local people living with disabilities. This support reflects our commitment to the community where we will operate.

Our ongoing collaboration with the Kanye District Health Management Team and the District Commissioner, including hosting the Commemoration of Disability Day since 2021, has deepened our understanding of community needs, allowing us to identify and address the challenges faced by disadvantaged members more effectively and sustainably. We look forward to furthering this impactful work alongside our esteemed community partners.

Social licence to operate is vital for any project and Giyani is committed to further deepening its commitments to its local communities. We view ourselves not merely as guests, but as invested partners and stakeholders, working together to build a lasting positive impact."

Giyani social outreach

The Ceremony follows the P100,000 pledge made by Giyani to support the purchase of essential equipment for PWLD in Kanye, which was made in July 2024 during the birthday celebration of Bangwaketse Paramount Chief, Kgosi Malope II. This equipment includes wheelchairs, walking frames, crutches and nappies, to benefit a myriad of differently abled individuals all within the Kanye and Bangwaketse communities. Giyani, as the sole partner in this initiative, is aligning with Paramount Chief Bangwaketse's efforts to provide for the elders and disadvantaged members of the community. The Company has worked closely with the DHMT and Kanye District Council to identify the required equipment, and Giyani has engaged directly with local equipment suppliers to fulfil its pledge. The equipment was officially handed over during the Ceremony.

In attendance at the Ceremony were:

Kgosi Malope II, Paramount Chief of the Bangwaketse

Dr. Lemogang Kwape, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Local MP for Kanye South

Norman Patlakwe, Deputy District Commissioner for Kanye

Representatives from the Kanye District Health Management Team (DHMT)

Following the Ceremony, Giyani representatives visited a school in Kanye for children living with disabilities to increase our understanding of their particular needs and establish a direct relationship with an additional community group who require support. This reflects the established intention of Giyani to continue supporting the PLWD, including the school, in addition to maintaining our tradition of hosting and sponsoring the Commemoration of Disability Day annually as we continue to meaningfully grow our involvement in the community.

Figure 1: Giyani about to present equipment at the Main Kgotla

Figure 2: Equipment ready to be handed over

Figure 3: Country Manager Elisa Modikwa handing over equipment to one of the beneficiaries



Figure 4: Remarks by Country Manager Elisa Modikwa highlighting Giyani's pride in partnering with local leaders to support and empower differently-abled individuals in Kanye community



About Giyani

Giyani is focussed on becoming the dominant western-world producer of sustainable, low carbon high purity battery grade manganese for the electric vehicle ("EV") industry. The Company has developed a proprietary hydrometallurgical process to produce battery grade manganese (HPMSM), a lithium-ion battery cathode precursor material critical for EVs.

The Company has secured financing of US$26m from two strategic partners, ARCH Sustainable Resources Fund LP and the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa, enabling it to progress the K.Hill battery-grade manganese project in Botswana to construction by building and operating the Demo Plant and completing a Definitive Feasibility Study in 2025.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedarplus.ca and on Giyani Metals Corp. website at https://giyanimetals.com/.

On behalf of Giyani Metals Corp.

Charles FitzRoy, President and CEO

Contact:

Giyani Metals Corp.



Charles FitzRoy, President & CEO cfitzroy@giyanimetals.com



Tel: +1289-291-7632



Tavistock, Financial PR



Tara Vivian-Neal giyani@tavistock.co.uk



+44 20 7920 3150



