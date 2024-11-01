Molten Metals Announces Private Placement

Vancouver, October 31, 2024 - Molten Metals Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:MOLT; FSE:Y44) announces a private placement financing of units ("Units") at a price of $0.40 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant of the Company. Each whole warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.70 per share for period of two years from the date of issuance.

Proceeds of the offering will be used towards advancing the Company's current mineral projects, potential acquisitions, marketing and awareness campaigns, and general working capital. The Offering is subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the completion of the Offering on the terms and timing described herein. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

