American Rare Earths Congratulates Melissa Sanderson on Strategic Appointment as Co-Chair of the Critical Minerals Institute

DENVER, Nov. 04, 2024 - American Rare Earths Ltd. (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY) ("ARR" or "the Company") proudly announces that Melissa Sanderson, a key member of our Board of Directors, has been appointed Co-Chair of the Critical Minerals Institute (CMI), a global organization dedicated to addressing critical challenges and opportunities in the minerals sector. This prestigious role highlights Ms. Sanderson's expertise in sustainable development and policy advocacy, aligning with ARR's commitment to establishing a resilient North American supply of rare earth elements (REE).

As North America works to build an independent, secure REE supply chain, Ms. Sanderson's distinguished career in both public service and the private sector has provided ARR with invaluable insights into geopolitics and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies. Her CMI role strengthens her influence and reinforces ARR's leadership in advancing a sustainable, ethically sourced REE supply chain. With decades of experience as a U.S. diplomat, Ms. Sanderson served in impactful roles across Latin America, Europe, and Africa, notably re-establishing U.S.-Democratic Republic of Congo relations and supporting the nation's first democratic elections in over 40 years. In the private sector, she held a prominent position at Freeport-McMoRan Inc., where she integrated government relations with sustainable development, advancing critical ESG goals.

Strategic Impact and North American Rare Earth Challenge

As North America works to reduce its dependence on foreign-sourced rare earths, Ms. Sanderson's appointment comes at a pivotal time. Her role at CMI will provide ARR and the wider industry with a stronger voice in critical minerals advocacy, influencing the policies and market frameworks that shape this essential sector. Her leadership at CMI will drive forward vital discussions on national security, sustainable resource management, and economic competitiveness-issues at the core of ARR's mission to support green technologies with responsibly sourced rare earths.

Ms. Sanderson's Contributions to ARR

Since joining ARR's Board, Ms. Sanderson has played an instrumental role in advancing the company's government affairs initiatives in the U.S., including forging critical relationships with government agencies to support ARR's strategic goals. Her efforts were pivotal in securing a recent Letter of Interest from the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM Bank), marking a key step toward securing potential funding for ARR's development projects. This accomplishment demonstrates her ability to leverage her deep expertise and extensive network for ARR's benefit, driving forward our commitment to becoming a leading U.S.-based supplier of rare earths.





Richard Hudson, Chairman of American Rare Earths, commented:

"We are immensely proud of Melissa's appointment as Co-Chair of the Critical Minerals Institute, a role that highlights her exceptional value to ARR and the critical minerals industry. Her leadership is essential as North America tackles the rare earth supply challenge in a sustainable and future-focused way. Melissa's contributions to ARR, especially her success in advancing U.S. government relations and securing pivotal funding opportunities with EXIM Bank, underscore her commitment to making a meaningful difference. This appointment is a testament to the positive impact ARR leaders are making in this vital sector."

American Rare Earths congratulates Ms. Sanderson on this well-deserved appointment, confident that her expanded role with CMI will continue to bring substantial value to ARR and the broader critical minerals community.

This market announcement has been authorized for release to the market by the Chairman of American Rare Earths Limited.

American Rare Earths?(ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY)?owns Wyoming Rare (USA) Inc. which is focused on the development of the Halleck Creek Project, WY.? It also owns La Paz, AZ rare earth deposit.? Both can potentially become the largest and most sustainable rare earth projects in North America.? The Company is developing environmentally friendly and cost-effective extraction and processing methods to meet the rapidly increasing demand for resources essential to the clean energy transition and US national security.? The Company continues to evaluate other exploration opportunities and is collaborating with US Government-supported R&D to develop efficient processing and separation techniques of (REEs) elements to help ensure a renewable future.

Further information

Susan Assadi

North American Media Relations

American Rare Earths Limited

US: 347 977 7125

sassadi@AmericanREE.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/823244a3-4309-4db1-b9dc-1a9771b5f348