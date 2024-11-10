Pelangio Exploration Inc. to Attend the 2024 Precious Metals Summit Zurich

Toronto, November 10, 2024 - Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PX) (OTC Pink: PGXPF) ("Pelangio" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that the company will attend the upcoming 2024 Precious Metals Summit in Zurich, taking place from November 14th to November 15, 2024. This exclusive event gathers top-tier investors, analysts, and executives from the precious metals sector.

As Pelangio explores the potential for near-term production at its flagship Manfo gold project in Ghana, the Zurich Summit provides an excellent opportunity to present these developments, along with insights into the ongoing update of the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), expected by December 2024. Pelangio's engagement in the event aligns with its strategy of building relationships within the investment community and exploring opportunities to expand its shareholder base.

"We are excited to connect with investors at the Zurich Precious Metals Summit," said Ingrid Hibbard, President and CEO of Pelangio Exploration Inc. "With the potential for near-term production at Manfo and the anticipated updated MRE, this is an exciting time for us to share our progress and strategic direction with stakeholders interested in the precious metals sector."

Pelangio invites all interested parties to connect during the event. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact us at the details provided below.

About Pelangio Exploration Inc.

Pelangio Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on advancing its portfolio of gold projects in West Africa and Canada. The company's strategy is centered on acquiring and developing highly prospective projects with the potential for significant returns. Pelangio holds a 100% interest in several properties located on the prolific Sefwi and Ashanti Gold Belts in Ghana and continues to advance its exploration efforts in one of the world's most productive gold regions.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.pelangio.com, or contact:

Ingrid Hibbard, President and CEO

Tel: 905-336-3828 / Email: info@pelangio.com

Forward-Looking Statements

