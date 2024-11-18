Delta Resources Announces Closing of a Premium Charity Flow Through Financing and Ron Kopas Joins the Board of Directors

$5 Million net @ $0.20/share with no commissions paid

Ron Kopas joins the Board of Directors

Kingston, November 18, 2024 - Delta Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6G01) ("Delta" or "The Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering"), previously announced on November 8, 2024. The Company has issued 25,000,000 Charity Flow-Through Units (the "FT Units") for $0.20 per Charity Flow-Through Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,000,000 (the "Private Placement").

Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share of the Company ("FT Share") and one non-flow-through common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable to acquire an additional non-flow-through common share of the Company at $0.25 for 36 months from the date of issuance.

The gross proceeds raised from the issuance of the FT Units will be used to fund "Canadian exploration expenses" within the meaning of subsection 66.1(6) Income Tax Act (Canada).

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory four-month hold period in Canada. The Private Placement is subject to receipt of final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Ron Kopas Joins the Board of Directors

Delta is also pleased to announce the addition of Ron Kopas to the Board of Directors. Mr. Kopas has been a Founder, Director and Investor in many businesses internationally over his career. He has extensive experience growing businesses through building teams, adding capital (significant investors in his businesses have included Goldman Sachs and Fidelity) with strong partners and ensuring robust corporate governance to position businesses for further expansion.

Mr. Kopas most recently founded KSP Renewables Limited, where he developed a £350 million, 30MWe, 260,000 tonne/annum Energy Recovery Centre in Corby, England and successfully sold this in late 2022 to Covanta Europe (owned by EQT Infrastructure).

Mr. Kopas has considerable private equity and capital markets experience in both North America and Europe, particularly in the energy and resource sectors.

Formerly Corporate Financier at UBS Warburg (London) and KC Capital. Mr. Kopas has a BA from Dalhousie, Nova Scotia, Canada and an MBA from INSEAD, Fontainebleau, France.

"We are pleased to add Ron Kopas to our Board of Directors. Ron has an exceptional pedigree and is focused on success through strategic planning and corporate and financial governance. We are also very pleased to have such a high degree of insider participation on the back end of this important financing. Delta is sending a clear message to its investors that we believe in the quality of the Eureka Gold deposit as we are only scratching the surface with less than 30,000 metres drilled since the discovery was made in October 2022. Eureka now has a strike length of 2.5 kms and 300 metres of depth and remains open in all directions. We have since achieved a significant land position in the eastern Shebandowan Greenstone Belt in the past year through acquisition which we firmly believe has the potential for multiple additional gold deposits. We now have the funds to continue to expand Eureka and test several high priority targets at the property-scale." stated Andre Tessier, President and CEO at Delta Resources Limited.

The Board's participation in connection with the Private Placement is a "related party transaction" under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the minority shareholder approval and formal valuation requirements applicable to the related party transactions under Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the FT Shares to be purchased on behalf of such insiders0 nor the consideration to be paid by them exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Limited is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the exploration of two very high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada.

DELTA-1 is Delta's flagship project, where the company is building on a large gold inventory 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, at surface and adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway. To date, the gold mineralization is defined over a strike length of 2.5 km, from surface to a vertical depth of 300 m. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (incl. 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m), and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m. The property covers 306 square kilometres where Delta has identified multiple corridors of intense alteration and deformation, on strike with, and to the south of the Eureka gold zone and that has yet to be thoroughly explored.

The DELTA-2 property covers 205 square kilometres in the prolific Chibougamau District of Quebec. The property holds excellent potential for gold-rich polymetallic VMS deposits as well as hydrothermal-gold deposits. Delta targets VMS deposits such as the LeMoine past producer where 0.76 Mt were mined between 1975 and 1983, grading 9.6% Zn, 4.2% Cu, 4.5 g/t Au and 84 g/t Ag.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED.

Andre C. Tessier

President, CEO and Director

www.deltaresources.ca

