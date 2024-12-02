Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp. Announces Board Appointment and Equity Incentive Grant

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2024 - Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp. ("Voyageur" or the "Company") (CSE: VOY) is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Howlett to its Board of Directors. Mr. Howlett is a seasoned public company senior executive with more than 35 years of experience in operational and financial leadership. Mr. Howlett is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Hemlo Explorers Inc. and the Independent Chairman of Bitfarms Ltd. Mr. Howlett graduated in 1982 with a B. Comm. in finance from Concordia University and received his CMA designation in 1989. Mr. Howlett replaces Ross Orr, who has stepped down from the Board of Directors.

"I welcome Brian to the Voyageur Board and look forward to his contributions," said Fraser Laschinger, Chief Executive Officer. "I also want to take this opportunity to thank Ross for his contribution and wish him the very best in all his future endeavours."

Equity Incentive Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted 700,000 deferred share units ("DSUs") to certain directors of the Company pursuant to the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan. Each DSU represents a right to receive one common share of the Company which shall vest on the termination of service of each director, as applicable. In addition, the Company has also granted 100,000 Restricted Share Units to certain officers which shall vest over the next three years.

ABOUT VOYAGEUR MINERAL EXPLORERS CORP.

Voyageur is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a specific focus on mineral properties in Northwest Manitoba and Northeast Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company owns a valuable package of royalties in the prolific Flin Flon greenstone belt, including: a net tonnage royalty on a portion of Foran Mining Corporation's McIlvenna Bay Project, including the McIlvenna Bay Deposit, and the Tesla Zone; an NSR on Foran Mining Corporation's Bigstone Deposit; and an NSR on a portion of Callinex Mines Inc.'s Pine Bay Project, including the Rainbow Deposit.

For further information please contact:

Fraser Laschinger

President and CEO

Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp.

Tel: (416) 628-5910

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.