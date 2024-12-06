AJN Resources Inc. Announces Online Availability of Annual General Meeting Materials and Alternative Voting Procedures for 2024 Shareholders' Meeting

Vancouver, December 6, 2024 - AJN Resources Inc. (CSE: AJN) (FSE: 5AT) (AJN or the Company) announces that its 2024 annual general meeting (Meeting) will be held in virtual format at 11 a.m. (Vancouver time) on Wednesday, December 11, 2024. Registered shareholders can register to attend the Meeting at https://tinyurl.com/yn4ks5jp. The purpose of the Meeting is to receive and consider the audited annual financial statements of the Company; to appoint Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors; to set the number of directors; to elect directors for the ensuing year; and to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

While the Company has met its requirements under applicable securities legislation to send the proxy-related materials with respect to the Meeting to registered holders and to Broadridge within the timeframes provided therefor, given that the mailout of materials occurred shortly before Canada Post workers commenced their strike action, it is likely that some or all of the Company's shareholders have not yet received the proxy-related materials.

In as far as any requirements with respect to the sending of proxy-related materials to the Company's shareholders have not been met, the Company is relying on the CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 51-931 (the Order) which provides an exemption from securities legislation requirements to send proxy-related materials to its registered holders, directly to its beneficial owners, and to its beneficial owners holding securities through Canadian intermediaries while the Canada Post strike is ongoing, provided that certain requirements are met. AJN has satisfied all the conditions to rely, and is relying, on the exemption in the Order from the requirement to send proxy-related materials.

The Company advises that electronic versions of the proxy and voting information forms, information circular and all other proxy-related materials, as applicable, with respect to the Meeting have been or are in the process of being filed and are or will be available on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca and are or will be posted on the Company's website at https://ajnresources.com/investor-centre/agm-materials/. Shareholders of the Company are encouraged to access the meeting materials directly through the above-mentioned websites.

Registered shareholders may contact Computershare's services call centre toll-free in North America at 1-800-564-6253 (8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. EST, Monday to Friday) or by international direct dial at 514-982-7555, with their name and address, account number, phone number, and number of shares (for identity verification purposes), to request their proxy and 15-digit voting control number.

Registered shareholders who are not able to obtain a voting control number for any reason, including not being able to verify their identity, may use the generic form of proxy or voting instruction form available on the Company's website by writing in the name, address, number of shares or holder account number, marking their votes and signing the form. The signatories for corporate shareholders should write in their names and positions. Completed forms may be faxed to Computershare at 1-866-249-7775 (toll-free in North America) or 416-263-9524 (international).

Non-registered or beneficial shareholders are encouraged to contact the proxy department at their brokers or other intermediaries (where their common shares are held) who can assist them with the voting process. Non-registered shareholders must follow the voting instructions provided by their brokers or other intermediaries.

Shareholders voting their shares by proxy must do so by no later than: (i) 11 a.m. (Vancouver time) on Monday, December 9, 2024; or (ii) no later than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before any adjourned meeting.

Registered holders and beneficial owners can contact AJN at info@ajnresources.com or +44 7496 291547 to request a copy of the information circular and a proxy or voting information form, and with respect to any questions regarding the above.

About AJN Resources Inc.

AJN is a junior exploration company. AJN's management and directors possess over 75 years of collective industry experience and have been very successful in the areas of exploration, financing and developing major mines throughout the world, with a focus on Africa, especially the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release may include certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although AJN Resources Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, AJN Resources Inc. disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

