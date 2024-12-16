NMG Appoints Chantal Sorel to Its Board of Directors

Sorel, an accomplished executive and corporate director with 35 years of experience, has held key project management and financing roles at Aéroports de Montréal, AtkinsRéalis and ABB.

Sorel's multidisciplinary profile complements NMG's Board of Directors with a vast exposure to projects and markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia, among others.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") (NYSE: NMG, TSX.V: NOU) announces the appointment of Chantal Sorel to its Board of Directors in replacement of Dr. Jürgen Köhler, effective immediately. An accomplished executive and corporate director, Sorel's proficiency in project management, financing, construction, and operations, arrives at a turning point in NMG's development as the Company finalizes its updated feasibility study and execution plans ahead of a final investment decision on its Phase-2 Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant.

Arne H Frandsen, Chair of NMG, declared: "My colleagues on the Board and I are delighted to welcome Chantal to the Company. Her understanding of the Québec infrastructure development sector, her capacity to navigate global markets and her insight into strategic business development drivers will further enrich our discussions and governance. The year ahead will be determining to NMG's growth trajectory and having the right set of expertise within the Company will help solidify our roadmap to establishing a North American natural graphite leader, fully integrated from ore to active anode materials."

Eric Desaulniers, Founder, President, and CEO of NMG, stated: "Bienvenue to Team Nouveau Monde Chantal! I am thrilled to welcome such a talented individual to our Company's endeavor; her extensive experience across various sectors will be highly valuable as we prepare for the next chapter of our development. We look forward to benefiting from her insights and expertise as we navigate the exciting opportunities ahead."

Sorel has held several high-level strategic positions during her 35-year career in large corporations, managing business units with full responsibility for results, in various capacities including project development and financing, project management, operations, strategic development and business development, spanning diverse sectors of power, infrastructure, rail and transit, airports, industrial facilities, mining and metallurgy. She has gained experience in Québec, Canada, as well as internationally through numerous business mandates and project executions. She serves on the Board of Directors of Falco Resources and has been a strong contributor to business associations and local institutes through board participation.

She holds a Bachelor's degree in architecture from the University of Montréal and a Master's degree in Project Management from the University of Québec in Montréal. She also completed the Director's Education Program offered jointly by the Institute of Corporate Directors, the McGill Executive Institute, and the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.

Over his tenure on the Board of Directors, Dr. Köhler has provided leadership and guidance that have supported NMG's development. The Company is grateful for his service, commitment, and contributions; many thanks.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite is an integrated company developing responsible mining and advanced manufacturing operations to supply the global economy with carbon-neutral active anode material to power EV and renewable energy storage systems. The Company is developing a fully integrated ore-to-battery-material source of graphite-based active anode material in Québec, Canada. With enviable ESG standards and structuring partnerships with anchor customers, NMG is set to become a strategic supplier to the world's leading lithium-ion battery and EV manufacturers, providing high-performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability. www.NMG.com

