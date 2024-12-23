Adamera Completes Initial Three Core Drill Holes In Washington State Gold Program

Vancouver, December 23, 2024 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: ADZ; OTC: DDNFF) announces that 2024 drilling on the Flag Hill South project in Washington State is now complete. Core samples for two holes have been submitted to the laboratory while samples from a third hole are to be submitted in the coming days. Initial results are expected in January. Drilling is expected to resume in February/March.
"Despite challenging weather conditions during the campaign, we accomplished what we set out to do. Quartz veins and stockwork veining has been intersected in all three drill holes. This provides vein intersection points to model follow up drilling. We look forward to receiving gold assays and continuing the Flag Hill South program when conditions permit" says Mark Kolebaba, President and CEO of Adamera Minerals Corp.
About Adamera
Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for high-grade epithermal gold deposits near Republic Washington. This area reportedly produced 8 million ounces of gold averaging 14.5 g/t. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.
On behalf of the Board of Directors, Mark Kolebaba President & CEO
The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in resource exploration and development. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.
