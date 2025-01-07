Managing Director Executive Services Agreement

Vancouver, January 7th, 2025 - On 7 January 2025 Mithril Silver and Gold Ltd. ("the Company") (ASX:MTH; TSXV:MSG) executed a new Executive Services Agreement with its Managing Director, John Skeet (Services Agreement). The key terms of the Services Agreement are set out below.
Position
Managing Director
Effective Date
1 November 2024
Term
Indefinite
Base Salary
$300,000 per year excluding statutory superannuation
Short Term Incentive
Subject to conditions set by the Company, Mr. Skeet may be entitled to a short-term performance-based incentive payment
Long Term Incentive
Subject to conditions set by the Company, Mr. Skeet may be entitled to a long-term performance-based incentive payment.
Company Termination Notice Period
3 months
Employee Resignation Notice Period
3 months
Other
If a change of control occurs and, at any time during the 12-month period following such change of control Mr. Skeet resigns employment for good reason, Mr. Skeet shall be entitled to a payment equal to 3 months' salary.
This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Directors.
-ENDS-
For further information contact:
John Skeet
Managing Director and CEO
jskeet@mithrilresources.com.au
+61 435 766 809
Mark Flynn
Investor Relations
mflynn@mithrilresources.com.au
+61 416 068 733
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
