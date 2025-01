Managing Director Executive Services Agreement

Position Managing Director Effective Date 1 November 2024 Term Indefinite Base Salary $300,000 per year excluding statutory superannuation Short Term Incentive Subject to conditions set by the Company, Mr. Skeet may be entitled to a short-term performance-based incentive payment Long Term Incentive Subject to conditions set by the Company, Mr. Skeet may be entitled to a long-term performance-based incentive payment. Company Termination Notice Period 3 months Employee Resignation Notice Period 3 months Other If a change of control occurs and, at any time during the 12-month period following such change of control Mr. Skeet resigns employment for good reason, Mr. Skeet shall be entitled to a payment equal to 3 months' salary.

Vancouver, January 7th, 2025 - On 7 January 2025 Mithril Silver and Gold Ltd. ("the Company") (ASX:MTH; TSXV:MSG) executed a new Executive Services Agreement with its Managing Director, John Skeet (Services Agreement). The key terms of the Services Agreement are set out below.

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Directors.

-ENDS-

