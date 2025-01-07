Menü Artikel
Managing Director Executive Services Agreement

07.01.2025  |  The Newswire
Vancouver, January 7th, 2025 - On 7 January 2025 Mithril Silver and Gold Ltd. ("the Company") (ASX:MTH; TSXV:MSG) executed a new Executive Services Agreement with its Managing Director, John Skeet (Services Agreement). The key terms of the Services Agreement are set out below.

Position

Managing Director

Effective Date

1 November 2024

Term

Indefinite

Base Salary

$300,000 per year excluding statutory superannuation

Short Term Incentive

Subject to conditions set by the Company, Mr. Skeet may be entitled to a short-term performance-based incentive payment

Long Term Incentive

Subject to conditions set by the Company, Mr. Skeet may be entitled to a long-term performance-based incentive payment.

Company Termination Notice Period

3 months

Employee Resignation Notice Period

3 months

Other

If a change of control occurs and, at any time during the 12-month period following such change of control Mr. Skeet resigns employment for good reason, Mr. Skeet shall be entitled to a payment equal to 3 months' salary.

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Directors.

-ENDS-

For further information contact:

John Skeet

Managing Director and CEO

jskeet@mithrilresources.com.au

+61 435 766 809

Mark Flynn

Investor Relations

mflynn@mithrilresources.com.au

+61 416 068 733

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


