Defense Metals Announces New Executive Appointments and Board Changes

VANCOUVER, Jan. 9, 2025 - Defense Metals Corp. ("Defense Metals" or the "Company"; (TSXV: DEFN) (OTCQB: DFMTF) (FSE: 35D) is pleased to announce that Mr. Mark Tory has arrived in Vancouver and officially commenced his role with the Company. Mr. Tory will serve as both President and Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Dr. Luisa Moreno in the President role.

Dr. Luisa Moreno has resigned as President but will remain on the Board of Directors. Additionally, Mr. Martin Cronin did not stand for re-election at the Company's most recent Annual General Meeting. Mr. Cronin will continue to serve Defense Metals as an advisor.

The Company further announces that Mr. Tory has been appointed as a director, joining the Board which now consists of the following six directors: Suzanne Folsom, Luisa Moreno, Guy de Selliers, Dale Wallster, Ted Kavanagh, and Mark Tory.

Mr. Alex Heath has been appointed as Corporate Secretary in addition to his current responsibilities as SVP Corporate Development & Interim CFO.

Mr. Guy de Selliers, Executive Chair of Defense Metals, commented:

"We are excited to welcome Mark to Vancouver and are confident that his leadership and experience will further strengthen Defense Metals' management team. We also wish to thank Luisa for her continued commitment to the Company, Martin for his past service, and look forward to Mark's contributions on the Board of Directors."

About Defense Metals Corp. and its Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project

Defense Metals Corp. is focused on the development of its 100% owned, 11,800-hectare (~29,158-acre) Wicheeda REE Project that is located on the traditional territory of the McLeod Lake Indian Band in British Columbia, Canada.

The Wicheeda REE Project, approximately 80 kilometres (~50 miles) northeast of the city of Prince George, is readily accessible by a paved highway and all-weather gravel roads and is close to infrastructure, including hydro power transmission lines and gas pipelines. The nearby Canadian National Railway and major highways allow easy access to the port facilities at Prince Rupert, the closest major North American port to Asia.

