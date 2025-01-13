Auric Minerals Announces Hardline Exploration for Geological and Exploration Consulting

Vancouver, January 13, 2025 - Auric Minerals Corp. (CSE: AUMC) ("Auric" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a consulting agreement with Hardline Exploration Corp. and Jeremy Hanson for geological consulting, exploration consulting and QP services.

Chris Huggins, CEO states, "Hardline Exploration and CEO Jeremy Hanson have a strong track record of success in executing geological programs for a variety of significant companies. We are excited to have secured their services as we begin our maiden field programs in the Central Mineral Belt of Labrador on our Bub and Route 500 uranium properties."

About Hardline Exploration Corp.

Hardline Exploration Corp. specializes in comprehensive geological consulting and project management tailored for the mineral exploration and mining industry. Hardline supports every phase of exploration, though project & target evaluation to advanced brownfields exploration. Our expert team is dedicated to delivering effective solutions that drives success in the field.

Jeremy Hanson, Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson is Professional Geoscientist and Qualified Person with over fifteen years of experience in mineral exploration throughout Canada. He graduated with a B.Sc. Hons with distinction from Simon Fraser University. He is an active members Smithers Exploration Group and Director of Garibaldi Resources Corp., Carlyle Commodities Corp. and Miramus Mining. He is also a Geological Advisor for Grid Battery Metals. Jeremy brings a strategic mindset to every project and broad geological knowledge.

About the Company

Auric is a mineral exploration company based in Oakville, Ontario and holds options over the Route 500 Uranium Property in Labrador, and the Goodeye Property in British Columbia, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's intentions, plans and future actions described herein and the terms thereon.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/236922