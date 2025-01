Aura Minerals Inc. Acquires Shares of Bluestone Resources Inc.

ROAD TOWN, Jan. 14, 2025 - Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) (B3: AURA33) ("Aura" or the "Company"), announces that in connection with the completion of its previously announced plan of arrangement and acquisition of Bluestone Resources Inc. ("Bluestone"), Aura has acquired 152,494,962 common shares of Bluestone, being all of their issued and outstanding common shares.Under the terms of the Arrangement, Aura acquired all of the issued and outstanding Common Shares from the former shareholders of Bluestone by payment of C$26,255,313.33 in cash and the issuance 1,007,186 Aura shares. Aura also issued contingent consideration in the form of 146,519,452 contingent value rights (each a "CVR") providing each holder thereof with the potential to receive up to C$0.2120 for each CVR held, payable in three equal annual installments, contingent upon the occurrence of certain milestone events.Prior to the completion of the Arrangement, Aura owned a total of 5,975,510 Common Shares of Bluestone. Accordingly, the acquisition of the Common Shares represents an increase in Aura's beneficial ownership and control from 3.91% to 100% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, following completion of the Arrangement.