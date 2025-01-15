Fortuna announces sale of non-core San Jose Mine, Mexico

VANCOUVER, Jan. 15, 2025 - Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding letter agreement (the "Letter Agreement") to sell (the "Transaction") its 100 percent interest in Compañia Minera Cuzcatlan S.A. de C.V. ("Cuzcatlan") to Minas del Balsas S.A. de C.V. ("MDB"), a private Mexican company. Cuzcatlan is the owner of a 100 percent interest in the San Jose Mine in the state of Oaxaca, Mexico. Following the sale, Fortuna will cease to have any interest in the San Jose Mine, other than the net smelter return royalty described below. The San Jose Mine was scheduled to initiate a progressive closure process starting in early 2025.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO of Fortuna, commented, "Fortuna successfully built, expanded, and operated the underground San Jose mine for thirteen years, developing it into one of the 12 largest primary silver producers in the world for several years." Mr. Ganoza added, "Today, San Jose is no longer a core asset in our portfolio, and we believe Minera del Balsas is well suited to continue extracting value, benefiting both employees and local stakeholders." Mr. Ganoza concluded, "This transaction allows us to focus management's efforts on higher value opportunities within our portfolio."

Details of the Transaction

Under the terms of the Letter Agreement, MDB will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Cuzcatlan held by Fortuna's subsidiaries for the aggregate consideration of:

US$2 million payable on closing of the Transaction;

a further US$2 million payable on the first anniversary of closing the Transaction;

a final US$2 million payable on the second anniversary of closing the Transaction; and

the right to receive up to approximately US$11 million upon the completion of certain conditions.

In addition, Fortuna will receive a 1.0 percent net smelter royalty on production from the San Jose Mine concessions, for a 5-year term as of the start of production.

The completion of the Transaction is subject to customary conditions of closing and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025. INFOR Financial Inc. acted as financial advisor to Fortuna.

About Fortuna Mining Corp.

Fortuna Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru, as well as the preliminary economic assessment stage Diamba Sud Gold Project located in Senegal. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long- term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website.

