Rottenstone Gold Inc. - Corporate Update

Vancouver, January 15, 2025 - Rottenstone Gold Inc. - CSE:SK - ("Rottenstone Gold" or the "Corporation" or the "Issuer") reports that it requested the resignation of Jordan Harris (Geoscientist-In-Training) as an officer of the Issuer (CEO), and that it has subsequently received and accepted said resignation as at the date of this news release. The Corporation extends its appreciation to Mr. Harris for his services and wishes him success with regards to his ongoing professional designation application. Effective today, Rottenstone Gold has appointed Ryan Kalt as CEO of the Issuer. Mr. Kalt is Chairman of the Corporation and its majority shareholder.

The Corporation is working to advance its district-scale Rottenstone Project (https://www.rottenstonegold.com/rottenstone) in Saskatchewan (which is situated near the Rottenstone SW Project held by Ramp Metals Inc.), as well as to progress the Issuer's Five Point Project in British Columbia

About Rottenstone Gold Inc. - CSE:SK

Rottenstone Gold is a Vancouver-based junior mining exploration company. Traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "SK", the Corporation is focused on its district-scale Rottenstone Project in Saskatchewan, as well as its Five Point Project in British Columbia. For additional information, please visit www.rottenstonegold.com.

The Corporation is subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those risks and uncertainties set out in public filings made by the Corporation, including those public filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), as well as through those materials filed at the Corporation's Disclosure Hall on the CSE website (https://thecse.com/listings/rottenstone-gold-inc/).

