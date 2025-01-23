Green Bridge Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver - Green Bridge Metals Corp. (CSE: GRBM, OTCQB: GBMCF, FWB: J48, WKN: A3EW4S) ("Green Bridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will conduct a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") through the issuance of up to 10,000,000 common shares (each, a, "Share") at a price of $0.15 per Share for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000.

The Company intends to utilize the proceeds of the Private Placement to support its existing operations and for general working capital purposes.

The Company will issue Shares equal to 1.0% of the total of Shares issued in the Private Placement (the "Admin Fee Shares") to an arm's-length third party, as an administrative fee for their assistance with the Private Placement.

Closing of the first tranche of the Private Placement is anticipated to occur on or about January 29, 2025. Pursuant to applicable securities laws, all securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from issuance.



Green Bridge Metals Corporation (formerly Mich Resources Ltd.) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on acquiring 'battery metal' rich mineral assets and the development of the South Contact Zone (the "Property") along the basal contact of the Duluth Intrusion, north of Duluth, Minnesota. The South Contact Zone contains bulk-tonnage copper-nickel and titanium-vanadium in ilmenite hosted in ultramafic to oxide ultramafic intrusions. The Property has exploration targets for bulk-tonnage Ni mineralization, high grade Ni-Cu-PGE magmatic sulfide mineralization and titanium.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements and information herein contain forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: the proposed non-brokered private placement.

Although management of the Company believe that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include but are not limited to: the Private Placement may not close on the terms set forth herein, or at all; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

