1844 Resources Announces Extension of Option Agreement with Nickel North

Saskatoon, January 27, 2025 - 1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") wishes to provide an update on the previously announced option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Nickel North Exploration Corp. ("Nickel North" or the "Company ") concerning the Hawk Ridge nickel/copper project located in northeastern Quebec (the "Hawk Ridge Project").

1844 and Nickel North have entered into an amending agreement (the "Amending Agreement") with respect to the Option Agreement, pursuant to which the parties have agreed to amend the Outside Date of the Option Agreement from January 25, 2025 to February 28, 2025.

The remaining terms and conditions of the Option Agreement remain unchanged and the Option Agreement, as amended, remains subject to Exchange Approval.

Additionally, the Company will pursue its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.025 per Unit (the "Unit Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $700,000. The Unit Offering is subject to approval by the Exchange.

None of the securities issued in the Unit Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gaspé, Nunavik Québec". With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the expected closings of the Unit Offering and the Option Agreement and the receipt of regulatory approval, including approval by the Exchange. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: general business and economic conditions; the availability of additional exploration and mineral project financing; and Exchange approval.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include exploration or other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

