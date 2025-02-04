MAG Silver Appoints John Armstrong to the Board of Directors as Part of Planned Board Refreshment

VANCOUVER, Feb. 03, 2025 - MAG Silver Corp. (TSX / NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG" or "MAG Silver") announces the appointment of John Armstrong to the Board of Directors, effective January 31, 2025, as part of MAG's planned Board refreshment.

"We are very pleased to welcome John to our Board," said Peter Barnes, Chair of the Board. "With extensive leadership experience and a strong track record in capital markets, strategic planning and capital allocation, John brings significant value as we continue to advance MAG's strategic priorities. We believe that his broad network within the mining sector coupled with his familiarity with MAG and Juanicipio, will provide valuable insights as we continue to drive the Company forward."

Mr. Barnes added: "John's appointment comes following a comprehensive, externally facilitated search process focussed on a diverse pool of candidates. Our Board is committed to fostering greater diversity, and while we focused on identifying candidates from varied backgrounds, we ultimately selected John because his expertise, leadership and vision aligned perfectly with the strategic direction of the Company."

About John Armstrong

Mr. Armstrong is currently CEO of Versamet Royalties, a private metals royalty and streaming company. Prior to Versamet, he spent many years with BMO Financial Group. Most recently, he held the position of Deputy Head of Investment Banking, BMO Capital Markets where he was responsible for shaping and executing the firm's investment banking strategy across its various industry verticals, and delivering corporate finance (equity underwriting, debt underwriting and corporate lending) and advisory solutions to clients.

John holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia and an MBA with Honours from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.

About MAG Silver Corp. (www.magsilver.com)

MAG Silver Corp. is a growth-oriented Canadian mining and exploration company focused on advancing high-grade, district scale precious metals projects in the Americas. MAG is a top-tier primary silver mining company through its (44%) joint venture interest in the 4,000 tonnes per day Juanicipio Mine, operated by Fresnillo Plc (56%). The mine is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world's premier silver mining camp, where in addition to mining and processing operations, an expanded exploration program is in place targeting multiple highly prospective targets. MAG is also executing multi-phase exploration programs at the 100% earn-in Deer Trail Project in Utah and the 100% owned Larder Project, located in the historically prolific Abitibi region of Canada.

