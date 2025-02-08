Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. Silica Mineral Claim Sale Completed

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM) ("Steadright" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received $65,000 in cash and 300,000 common shares from Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) ("Argyle") completing the sale of the Saint Gabriel Silica project, which consists of 23 contiguous mineral claims (the "Claims") totalling 1,312.90 ha. located in the Bas Saint-Laurent region, Quebec. The Argyle shares, which closed at 0.52 cents CAN on February 6th, 2025, are subject to escrow restrictions under which 100,000 of the Shares will be released 4 months and 1 day following closing of the Acquisition ("Closing"), 100,000 Shares will be released 6 months following Closing, and the remaining 100,000 Shares will be released 12 months following Closing. Argyle notes that the Claims are subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty (the "Royalty"), one-half of which may be re-purchased by payment of $1,500,000.

Steadright's Chairman, John Theobald states that," We are pleased to have the high-grade St. Gabriel Silica project sold to Argyle Resources Corp., they have the management and expertise to make a success of the project. We are excited at the prospect of following Argyle Resources' continued progress and success."

ABOUT STREADRIGHT CRITICAL MINERALS INC.

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright currently holds an option on its RAM property near Port Cartier, Quebec within the Côte-Nord Region, which is accessible by route 138. The RAM project is comprised of over 13,000 acres and located on an Anorthositic complex that is in a highly prospective geological unit and historically been under explored for Ni, Cu, Co and precious metals.

Steadright Critical Minerals is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Milton Baxter to Corporate Secretary for the Company and debt for share settlements signed in the amount of $76,400 CAN for consideration of shares in the Company at 0.05 cents for 1,528,000 of shares with a 4 Month and a day hold restriction period.

