Stellar AfricaGold Updates on Tichka Est Gold Project, Morocco and Zuenoula Gold Project, Cote D'ivoire

Vancouver, May 5, 2025 - Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (TSX-V: SPX) ("Stellar" or the "Company") is pleased to provide updates on its Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco and its Zuénoula Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire.

Tichka Est Gold Project - Morocco

All exploration activities at the Tichka Est Gold Project are proceeding as planned. All activities are on schedule and on budget.

Stellar has an ongoing mapping, prospecting and sampling program focussed initially at the region of the Zone B gold discovery and thereafter expanding to the other regions of the Tichka Ext permits group.

Infrastructure improvements are ahead of schedule. Rehabilitation of the Company's 8.5-kilometer access road from the 2,000-meter starting point to the 2,500-meter level of Structure B is complete. Additional new road works to other areas of interest across the permit area has commenced.

Once access road construction is substantially advanced the heavy equipment on site will be redirected to additional mechanical trenching across known and projected areas of mineralization.

Stellar is particularly pleased to welcome to the team consulting structural geologist David Selley of Base Instinct Geological Consultants who commenced on-site work at Tichka Ext May 4, 2025. Dr. Selly is conducting an in-depth structural assessment of Tichka Est's known mineralized zones particularly focusing on Structure B zone. His conclusions will assist in refining the Tichka Est geological model.

All of these current exploration activities, the trenching, mapping, sampling and structural assessment, are essential preparatory steps which are leading up to the major exploration focus of the 2025 exploration program being the summer drilling campaign to be coupled with a high-resolution topographic survey to assist accurate drill collar planning and program execution.

Zuénoula Project - Côte d'Ivoire

Stellar AfricaGold is pleased to report that its management team recently completed a successful site visit to the 396 km² Zuenoula gold permit in central Côte d'Ivoire. Benefiting from favorable dry-season conditions, site geologists finalized sample collection for the stream sediment sampling campaign, designed to evaluate gold anomalies and identify new targets within the permit area.

The collected samples have been dispatched to the laboratory, with analytical results expected in late May 2025. Based on the results, the additional exploration programs will focus on detailed geological mapping and structural interpretation upstream of the identified anomalies areas of interest in this underexplored permit area.

About the Tichka Est Zone B Gold Discovery

The identified Zone B structures are within an approximately 1 km2 area of the 82 km2 total area of the Tichka Est Gold Project. To date, Stellar has built an 8.5-kilometer mountain access road and conducted extensive mapping, sampling and trenching focussing on the regions in and around Zone B. Thus far three significant zones of gold mineralization have been discovered with much of the overall Tichka Est project area still unexplored or only superficially examined.

At the Zone B several programs of mechanical and hand trenches delivered a series of impressive assay results including trenches MT1 3.5 g/t gold over 155.7 meters1, MT2 1.52 g/t gold over 39.7 meters and 1.58 g/t Au over 8.6 meters4, MT3 1.27 g/t gold over 80 meters4, T7B 3.4 g/t gold over 20 meters3, T6B 3.4 g/t gold over 17 meters3, and T2B 4.56 g/t gold over 15 meters2. Zone B is the primary exploration target for 2025 although Stellar will continue reconnaissance exploration throughout the Tichka Est Gold Project permits area.

1 News Release October 4, 2022

2 News Release April 19, 2021

3 News Release October 25, 2021

4 News Release January 25, 2022

About the Zuénoula Gold Project

The 395.8 square kilometers Zuénoula gold exploration permit is located in central Côte d'Ivoire in the margin between granitoids and the Birimian greenstone belt along a regional NE-SW trending shear zone. The Zuénoula Gold Project Exploration activities will target a 22 km long E-NE trending shear zone interpreted by historic air magnetic data

The Zuénoula Gold permit is well-located geologically within the centre of recent major gold discoveries in Côte d'Ivoire, including:

100 kilometers to the South-East the Yaouré Gold Mine operated by Perseus Mining Ltd. (TSX: PRU) commenced production in 2021.

150 kilometers to the North-East the Lafigué Gold Mine is under construction by Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSX: EDV) with production scheduled for Q3 2024 2024.

120 kilometers to South-West the Abujar Gold Mine operated by Tietto Minerals Ltd. (ASX: TIE) commenced production in 2023.

100 kilometers to the North-West the éguéla Gold Mine operated by Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSX: FVI) commenced production in May 2023.

About Stellar Africagold Inc.

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian precious metal exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange symbol TSX.V: SPX, the Tradegate Exchange TGAT: 6YP and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange FSX: 6YP.

The Company maintains its head office in Vancouver, BC and has a representative office in Casablanca, Morocco.

Stellar's principal exploration projects are its advancing gold discovery at the Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco, and its early-stage exploration Zuenoula Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by M. Yassine Belkabir, MScDIC, CEng, MIMMM, a Stellar director and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

Stellar's President and CEO J. François Lalonde can be contacted at +1 514-9940654 or by email at lalondejf@stellarafricagold.com

Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.stellarafricagold.com.

On Behalf of the Board

J. François Lalonde

President & CEO

